MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

NYC’s Homecoming Concert Was Struck Out

NYC’s Homecoming Concert Was Struck Out

Barry Manilow sang “I Made It Through the Rain” over the phone for Anderson Cooperm but not for the 60,000 of unmasked fans who showed up in Central Park. They did get to see Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson. 

A weather anchor for CNN revealed that city officials had previously said they would need to call off the concert if lightning struck anywhere within 10 miles of the show. Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC officials ignored the warning of the weather as they attended New York City’s We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert concert. Half way through the concert was dramatically and revelers were told to leave Central Park immediately.

Just after 7:40pm, as Barry Manilow was singing “I Can’t Smile Without You” lightning struck within the city.

Torrential rain and lightning emptied the park. 

Also set to perform before the concert were Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana, Jon Batiste, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire and others. 

as stopped, some people had posted on social media that they had been in line for three hours but still hadn’t been admitted to the park for the concert. 

Organized by Clive Davis, the concert was meant to celebrate New York City’s reopening after the pandemic, despite rising COVID cases.

NYC’s largest concert since the pandemic began in early 2020, the free ticketed  show was only open to attendees over the age of 12 who provide proof of vaccination, and won’t be required to wear masks.    

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Broadway Buskers: Damon Daunno and Heath Saunders 

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2021
Read More

Times Square Offers A Fountain for Survivors

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2021
Read More

Will Hurricane Henri Pass Over or Will it Cause Havoc on Broadway’s First Opening.

Suzanna BowlingAugust 21, 2021
Read More

High Art – Happy Munkey Hosts Colorful Bash at Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 19, 2021
Read More

There is Buzz Around Brilliant, The Musical Playing at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Hamptons Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Lovely Summer with Fishers Island Lemonade

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Hamptons Happenings – A is for Art Gallery Night

WriterAugust 17, 2021
Read More