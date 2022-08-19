NYC’s Newest State-Of-The-Art venue, Midnight Theatre Announces A September Opening

The Midnight Theatre is conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock (formerly of David Blaine Productions), the 160-seat Gatsby-style art deco theater will host a variety of music, magic, theater and performance art in Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West at 75 Manhattan West Plaza.
This 270-degree immersive projection system will transport visitors into different digital worlds surrounding them in the multi-modal space.
This seems to offer a great NYC night out all under one roof, inside Midnight Theatre is also Pan-Asian restaurant Hidden Leaf from Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) & Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), as well as 70’s-style aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe with internationally renowned bartender Iain Griffiths, also open now.
Mastercard will be integrating multi-sensory experiences throughout the venue, as the space’s official sponsorship partner – including cocktail / food tastings and fragrances.
Google+
YouTube
RSS