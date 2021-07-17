MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
NYC's Restaurant Week Is Back

NYC Restaurant Week is back and better than ever, with lunch and dinner options (entrée + one side) for $21 or $39, plus Signature Dining Experiences (three courses or more) for $125. In addition to indoor and outdoor tables, takeout and delivery are available.

More than 500 restaurants throughout the five boroughs are participating in Restaurant Week this summer. Restaurants may opt in for any number of the full five weeks. (Always check the NYC Restaurant Week website to ensure the offer is active at your desired restaurant at the time you want to dine.)

To see the full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, Summer 2021, click here. You can then search by location if you want to zero in on the Upper West Side, or dine in a different neighborhood or, even, borough. According to the site, there are 30 restaurants representing the home turf, so you better get started! Again, the link is here. There are also money-back and airline mile deals for Mastercard users.

Register your Mastercard® and spend $39 or more dining on-site to earn $10 back (up to $50)*—and be entered to win 200,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles toward a trip anywhere American flies when you dine by August 15. Terms and restrictions apply.**

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

