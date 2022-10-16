MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
NYCWFF – An Emotional and Worthy Win at Tacos & Tequila After Dark

What a TERRIFIC TACO MOMENT in New York City Wine and Food Festival history.

Last night 2Girls Cookshop Jamaican Tacos won the Caviar Best Bite Award. Caviar presented the coveted award  Tacos & Tequila After Dark powered by Toyota hosted by the Cast of The Kitchen with special guests Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show.

Taking the stage for the winning prize of $1000, the mother and daughter duo screamed with delight. Hugging each other it was noted that the leading lady had in years past been a part of the beloved festival as both a volunteer and the incredible crew that helps keep the festivities clean and flowing for the crowd. It was a full circle moment that left the crowd in happy tears as they applauded for them loudly.

Everything about this perfect night, was well perfect! The chefs loved the energy as much as the crowd who joyfully indulged in the most terrific samplings of tacos and drinks around.  Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum was the place to be for foodie lovers who embraced the night warmly.

Guides for the night were the multi-talented hosts of Food Network’s “The Kitchen:” Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian – who all got cheers from the moment they walked into the venue.

Overlooking the magnificent Hudson River, one guest summed it up perfectly. Dan Reyes of Harlem told T2C, “Why?! Oh, why would you be any where else in the world than this amazing party,” he said. “Even better is that it is for charity. Man, man – what a night!”

The Festival raises critical awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, whose mission is to nourish vulnerable New Yorkers affected by severe illness. Widely recognized as the largest wine and food festival in NYC with more than 80 events, NYCWFF is known for its walk-around tastings in celebration of America’s favorite foods, intimate dinners with world-renowned chefs, late night parties, hands-on classes, wine tastings and more.

Over 50,000 passionate foodies sip and savor wine, spirits and world-class cuisine served up by the industry’s finest.

 

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

