NYCWFF – An Emotional and Worthy Win at Tacos & Tequila After Dark

What a TERRIFIC TACO MOMENT in New York City Wine and Food Festival history.

Last night 2Girls Cookshop Jamaican Tacos won the Caviar Best Bite Award. Caviar presented the coveted award Tacos & Tequila After Dark powered by Toyota hosted by the Cast of The Kitchen with special guests Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show.

Taking the stage for the winning prize of $1000, the mother and daughter duo screamed with delight. Hugging each other it was noted that the leading lady had in years past been a part of the beloved festival as both a volunteer and the incredible crew that helps keep the festivities clean and flowing for the crowd. It was a full circle moment that left the crowd in happy tears as they applauded for them loudly.

Everything about this perfect night, was well perfect! The chefs loved the energy as much as the crowd who joyfully indulged in the most terrific samplings of tacos and drinks around. Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum was the place to be for foodie lovers who embraced the night warmly.

Guides for the night were the multi-talented hosts of Food Network’s “The Kitchen:” Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian – who all got cheers from the moment they walked into the venue.

Overlooking the magnificent Hudson River, one guest summed it up perfectly. Dan Reyes of Harlem told T2C, “Why?! Oh, why would you be any where else in the world than this amazing party,” he said. “Even better is that it is for charity. Man, man – what a night!”