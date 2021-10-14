MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

NYCWFF Returns

NYCWFF Returns

ew York’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the big apple next week when the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns to celebrate its 14th year October 14-17, 2021. The Festival will safely bring food and drink aficionados more than 65+ events with a variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches, and more taking place at locations across the city. To date, the Festival has raised more than $13.8 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC.

The Festival’s newest beneficiary,

Gourmands looking to indulge while taking in the New York skyline can select from the Festival’s iconic pier parties taking place at Pier 86, home of the Intrepid Museum. Highlights include:

  • Indulge in 25+ of NYC’s top burgers and vote for whose burger reigns supreme at the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray (Thursday, October 14)
  • Enjoy a giant feast of authentic Italian dishes at Fratelli Beretta’s Taste of Italy hosted by Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show (Friday, October 15)
  • A celebration of the city’s very best bites at the NEW Goldbelly’s Best of New York presented by Bucket Listers hosted by Joe Ariel and Rev Run (Saturday, October 16)
  • The opportunity to feast on expertly grilled, smoked and slow-roasted meats prepared by more than 15 chefs at Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern (Sunday, October 17)

The complete line-up of events for the 14th annual Festival is available online at nycwff.org. Ticket sales are open to the public. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

Related Items
Uncategorized
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

Spend Halloween at Theater for the New City’s Village Halloween Costume Ball

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

New Jersey Nurse Dies After Being Mugged In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

Fanmire is Creator Jamel Anderson’s Dream of A Fan Engagement Experience

Brad BalfourOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Floating On Air With Zero_G

Craig J HorsleySeptember 30, 2021
Read More

My View: Mike Renzi…His music will live on forever

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

New-York Historical Society Presents Turn Every Page: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba Lead Cast In Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 16, 2021
Read More
Ana Villafañe

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More