ew York’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the big apple next week when the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns to celebrate its 14th year October 14-17, 2021. The Festival will safely bring food and drink aficionados more than 65+ events with a variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches, and more taking place at locations across the city. To date, the Festival has raised more than $13.8 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC.

The Festival’s newest beneficiary,

Gourmands looking to indulge while taking in the New York skyline can select from the Festival’s iconic pier parties taking place at Pier 86, home of the Intrepid Museum. Highlights include:

Indulge in 25+ of NYC’s top burgers and vote for whose burger reigns supreme at the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray (Thursday, October 14)

(Thursday, October 14) Enjoy a giant feast of authentic Italian dishes at Fratelli Beretta’s Taste of Italy hosted by Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show (Friday, October 15)

(Friday, October 15) A celebration of the city’s very best bites at the NEW Goldbelly’s Best of New York presented by Bucket Listers hosted by Joe Ariel and Rev Run (Saturday, October 16)

(Saturday, October 16) The opportunity to feast on expertly grilled, smoked and slow-roasted meats prepared by more than 15 chefs at Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern (Sunday, October 17)

The complete line-up of events for the 14th annual Festival is available online at nycwff.org. Ticket sales are open to the public. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.