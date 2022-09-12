NYFW alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Ignites Passionate Pops of Color

This was the pop of color we needed in our lives.

The passionate work of superstar designer Stacey Bendet was on full display this weekend at her New York Fashion Week presentation for her glorious line. Certainly the most popular show of the week, with a line that waited around the block to catch a glimpse at her new collection.

House of alice + olivia, welcomes women to come and indulge in the endless glamour, whimsy, and inspiration found in Stacey’s wonderland version of home. For the Spring of 2023, Stacey Bendet of alice + olivia asks “Why must glamour only exist outside?”

Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Tayshia Adams, Eva Amurri (Actress), Kelsea Ballerini (Country Singer), Delilah Belle Hamlin (Influencer), Madison Pettis (Actress), Melissa Roxburgh (Actress), Olivia Ponton (Influencer), Tezza Barton (Influencer), James Charles (Influencer), David Dobrik (Influencer), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Actress), Lilia Buckingham (Actress), Nicole Maines (Actress), Mallory Bechtel (Actress), Madeline Blake (Actress), Casey Baer (Recording Artist), Phoebe Gates (Influencer) Jordan Emanuel (Celebrity DJ), and more.

“So often do my interiors inspire my design, and my designs inspire my interiors,” she notes. Forged out of her own personal experience of decorating a new home in the last year, her SS23 collection presentation puts forth the surreal possibilities of creating an illustrious wardrobe inspired by interior decor. But this is no study in minimalist design. Instead, it nods to a British eclectic style: eccentric and maximalist, sophisticated and dramatic.

In the presentation, people wandered through several vibrantly decorated rooms. Women don alice + olivia housecoats made of a gorgeous brocade reminiscent of regal window curtains. Some lounge on couches with tulle floral gowns that are speckled with hints of bright colors as if a garden comes to life on the garment itself. Others show their grand dame prowess with rich white silk capes welcoming guests into a glamorous dinner party. There are even some who wear sculptural floral cocktail dresses, ideal for the woman who wants to exude both romance and sexiness. In a cheeky move, there’s a coat meant to emulate a gorgeous baked cake and is worn in a room filled with actual renditions of the decadent treat.

This season alice + olivia introduces a brand-new line of accessories and styles. As mentioned, Bendet introduced new embellished trucker hats for the days when one just wants to feel utterly cool, and bucket hats and pool slides that tie back to hero prints of the spring collection. On the other days, when being more lady-like is in one’s fashion appetite, Bendet offers an ethereal line of silk floral scarves. There are also ribbed cotton tank tops – some cropped – that are now available in pink, and white, and are great for when being casual is what’s appropriate.

While House of alice + olivia, is primarily inspired by the beauty found at home, its reach is not so singular. Ultimately, the collection is another love note to women who are not defined by one aesthetic, demographic, age…. It is a treasure trove of designs for women who want options, who find happiness in the mundane, and who cultivate the world through both clothing and interior design. “You should always dress to match the room you’re going to be in. Your outfit is the iconic moment that it’s meant to be in a room that is it in,” she says.