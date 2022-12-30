NYPD Announces Manhattan street Closures for New Year’s Eve

Look for several Manhattan streets to be shut down Saturday for New Year’s Eve and it starts early. Umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Screening will take place at the following entry points:

38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday at:

Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets

Broadway from 42nd-49th streets

43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues

Additional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:

Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets

38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues

Commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to get through on these states after 11 a.m.: