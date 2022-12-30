NYPD Announces Manhattan street Closures for New Year’s Eve

Look for several Manhattan streets to be shut down Saturday for New Year’s Eve and it starts early. Umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Screening will take place at the following entry points:
- 38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday at:
- Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets
- Broadway from 42nd-49th streets
- 43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues
Additional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:
- Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets
- 38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues
Commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to get through on these states after 11 a.m.:
- North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets
- West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets
- Police officers will direct spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.
