NYTW’s Merrily We Roll Along Triumphs in Reverse, Wonderfully

Based on a Kaufman and Hart play of the same name, Merrily tries to find an understanding of humanity in the rearview mirror. The inspection begins at a party in Los Angeles, given by the star producer and composer, Frank, played impossibly strong by Groff, and attended by his old friend and novelist, Mary, impeccably portrayed by Mendez. The one that is missing is Charley, a playwright, played perfectly by Radcliffe, and it’s clear that his absence is heavily felt by those two; by the way Mary drinks and acts, and the way Frank is pretending to be more. It’s clear something is amiss. But what actually happened to this trio of old friends? And just as that question begins to swirl up inside the glittering party, the story starts to rewind, cueing us to the reversal of years, sung and pointed out by an ensemble cast that just couldn’t be better if it tried.

Moment by moment, year behind year, Merrily unpacks in reverse, taking us through the intertwined lives of these three, until we find them coming together on a Manhattan rooftop in 1957, filled with an openness and eagerness that makes everything else that we saw before, and what lies ahead, make emotional sense. The show speaks in symbols and ideas, some that aren’t so clear earlier in the show, but make more sense later on when we witness what came before. Groff’s reprise of “Not a Day Goes By“, sung so beautifully with Mendez, is a case in point, taking a song we heard already from Beth (Clarke) later on in life, but the meaning has shifted because we know what will come to pass. The music and its delivery are impeccable, thanks to spectacular work by the small orchestra, led by music director Alvin Hough, Jr. (Broadway’s Tina), with music supervision by Catherine Jayes (Broadway’s The Color Purple) and orchestrations by Sondheim’s orchestrator of choice, Jonathan Tunick (CSC’s Pacific Overtures; NT’s Follies). And the production never fails itself, scene after scene, song after song, finding purpose in the timely rewind and musical perfection in its delivery.

Overflowing inside Frank’s crisp universe, made sharp and clear by set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour (West End/Broadway’s Betrayal), Merrily gives each friend an unthinkably strong and decisive moment to shine. Mendez might possibly be the best on that stage, delivering forth the strong glue that holds this puzzle together. Her “Now You Know” force is electric here, that is until Radcliffe is given the chance to deliver his moment, the devastatingly good “Franklin Shepard, Inc.” with exquisite clarity and heartfelt anger that registers. Groff’s boyish charm adds a layer of connectivity to Frank’s foul formulation that makes him something more complex, especially with that strong emotive voice of his giving a more human edge than one thought might be possible. But the three of them together, singing “Bobby and Jackie and Jack“, “Opening Doors“, and “Our Time” is what this show is really all about, and in that engagement, we are fulfilled. And in Friedman’s world, everyone on that stage gets a similar moment to sparkle and shift the time backward, especially Krystal Joy Brown (Broadway’s Big Fish) as Gussie Carnegie, Reg Rogers (Broadway’s Tootsie) as Joe Josephson, and Katie Rose Clarke (Broadway’s Allegiance) as Beth Shepard.

It is always the case, when looking back at our lives, that we can unpack clarity in our actions and our mistakes. “How did you get to be here?” Sondheim asks, and with that question mark held strong in Friedman’s wise hands, everything comes together and finds symmetry and connection. This NYTW production of Merrily We Roll Along, which will have its first Broadway revival in the fall of 2023, delivers, in reverse, that understanding and strong emotionality that failed in the original Broadway production. It has been cleaned up, refocused, and finally comes together. And I can’t wait to have another round of it later this year. You should probably make a plan now, and not wait to look back in time, and think, I should have when I could have.