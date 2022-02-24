NYWIF The Writers Lab 2022 is Open for Submissions!

The Writers Lab US has opened for submissions for its 2022 edition! Submissions of feature film and pilot scripts by women screenwriters 40+ are being accepted via Coverfly now for an in-person intensive to take place near NYC in November. The early deadline is March 10 and regular deadline is March 30. As NYWIFT is a co-founder of The Lab, all Women in Film organization members get an exclusive discount on applications.

The The Writers Lab is the only program in the world devoted exclusively to script development for women screenwriters 40+. We honor the fact that gender is personal and specific and seek to create an inclusive and supportive community.

Submissions of both Features and Pilots (both 1-hour and ½-hour) in English will be considered. We will select approximately 12 promising feature and pilot writers who collectively reflect the diversity of the world’s population.

During the Lab intensive, Mentors and Writers engage in rigorous script development through one-on-one mentor meetings, small group and panel discussions, peer workshops, story rooms, and more. In the following months of ongoing development, we guide writers through the revision process and offer strategic advice and advocacy with the help of partners, industry leaders, our development team, and talented peers.

Mentors and Guests for 2022 will be announced later this year. Mentors and Guests in 2021 included: Priya Amritraj (Hyde Park Entertainment); Susan Cartsonis (What Women Want); Suzanne Farwell (The Intern); Amy Fox (The Connors); Pamela Gray (A Walk on the Moon); Rita Hsiao (Mulan); Anne Hubbell (Paint It Black); Lisa Jones (Disappearing Acts); Riva Marker (The Kids Are All Right); Amber Sealey (No Man of God); Mary Jane Skalski (Hello I Must Be Going); Frida Torresblanco (Pan’s Labyrinth); Pat Verducci (Disney/Pixar); Tracey Scott Wilson (Respect); Jamie Zelermyer (Boys Don’t Cry).

The Writers Lab US is produced by co-founders Elizabeth Kaiden and Nitza Wilon, with New York Women in Film & Television, with support from Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, The Cornelia T Bailey Foundation, The Kurtz Family Foundation and Kate Hall & Gary Lynch.

The US Lab is presented in collaboration with the Writers Guild of America, East, with in-kind support from The Black List, Cinequest, Falco Ink, Film Fatales, Filmarket Hub, Population Media Center and Roadmap Writers.