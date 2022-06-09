NYWIFT Co-Hosts 14 Films at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) announced that it will officially co-host 14 films by women and BIPOC creators at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The festival takes place June 8-19, 2022, both virtually and in-person in New York City.

The projects span four categories and speak to the heart of NYWIFT’s mission of advocacy for inclusion, diversity, and equity across the media landscape. Tackling topics including assisted suicide, reproductive rights, space travel, drug addiction, Hollywood exploitation, climate change, immigrant narratives, religion, body image, the war in Ukraine, women’s equality, and more, the films showcase NYWIFT’s commitment to advocacy and the furthering of media as a vessel for positive social change.

NYWIFT previously announced that a remarkable 32 projects from 34 NYWIFT members have been officially selected for the festival. NYWIFT will co-host six of those films: the CNN and HBO Max opioid crime documentary American Pain (Executive Producer Amy Entelis and Producer Carolyn Hepburn); Body Parts (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnisch), an eye-opening investigation into the making of Hollywood sex scenes; Endangered (Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady), a sobering look at the erosion of democracy & freedom of the press; the HBO documentary Katrina Babies (Producer Audrey Rosenberg and Executive Producers Eileen Tavarez and Jess Jacobs), first-person account of the short-term and long-term devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina; Land of Gold (Co-Producer Rose Harwood), in which a first-generation Punjabi truck driver races to help an undocumented Mexican American girl find her family; and My Name is Andrea (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnisch), a rousing portrait of feminist writer Andrea Dworkin.

The full listing of NYWIFT member projects by category includes: Tribeca Online Premieres: A Rising Fury (Dir. Lesya Kalynska and Ruslan Batytskyi) and Cherry (Dir. Sophie Galibert); U.S. Narrative: Next Exit (Dir. Mali Elfman); Spotlight Documentary: American Pain (Dir. Darren Foster), Body Parts (Dir. Kristy Guevara-Flanagan), Endangered (Dir. Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady), and Fashion Reimagined (Dir. Becky Hutner); Documentary Competition: Katrina Babies (Dir. Edward Buckles, Jr.), My Name is Andrea (Dir. Pratibha Parmar), and Naked Gardens (Dir. Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan); Viewpoints: Land of Gold (Dir. Nardeep Khurmi), To the End (Dir. Rachel Lears), and You Can Live Forever (Dir. Sarah Watts and Mark Slutsky); and Midnight: Family Dinner (Dir. Peter Hengl).

Learn more about co-hosted films and ticketing information at https://www.nywift.org/event/nywift-at-2022-tribeca-film-festival/.

And learn more about the 33 NYWIFT member projects at https://www.nywift.org/nywift-at-tribeca-2022/.