NYWIFT Honors Industry Luminaries at Muse Awards

On December 17, New York Women in Film & Television, and Executive Director Cynthia Lopez, hosted the annual Muse Awards celebrating women of outstanding vision and achievement both in front of and behind the camera in film, television, the music industry, and digital media.

Held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time this year the awards celebrated a theme “Art & Advocacy,” recognizing the role of the creative community in advancing positive social change.

Honorees at this year’s awards included: Golden Globe winning actress Awkwafina, Golden Globe winning actress Rachel Brosnahan, Grammy Award Winning actress Rashida Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey, President Of Orion Pictures Alana Mayo, award-winning Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Tony Award winner Actress Ali Stroker.

Speaking to the online audience, Awkwafina thanked NYWIFT as she received the Made in NY Award from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“New York is a part of my history, my roots, and my culture. It is in every fiber of my being,” she stated and went on. “I grew up in a city where there were constantly things happening. There was art all around you being thrusted upon you there was always something. So, to years later have been given the honor of shooting my show in the city where I’m from, was something beyond believable.”

The event was hosted by CBS Sunday Morning news correspondent Nancy Giles who kicked off by commenting, “While this year’s show may look a little different, the spirit of the Muse Awards remains the same: honoring achievement and excellence.”

The touching afternoon was a grand tribute to the women in the industry who continue to strive for the best even in the midst of the pandemic.

As summed up by Alana Mayo, “Women in my life that I think of muses are ones who have inspired me to do anything that I could have imagined and also in many ways have inspired me to do the unimaginable.”