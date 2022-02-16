MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
NYWIFT invites you to a virtual screening and Q&A for: A Banquet

Join New York Woman and Film for a  Q&A Wednesday, February 16th at 3pm for the film “A Banquet.”

The film will be available to screen Feb 15-17. Attendees will received a link to view the film, however you must REGISTER

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

