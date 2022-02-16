NYWIFT invites you to a virtual screening and Q&A for: A Banquet

Join New York Woman and Film for a Q&A Wednesday, February 16th at 3pm for the film “A Banquet.”
The film will be available to screen Feb 15-17. Attendees will received a link to view the film, however you must REGISTER
“A Banquet” follows a widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith, Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight. In an agonizing dilemma, torn between love and fear, Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs.
