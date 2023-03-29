Connect with us

NYWIFT MUSE Awards Celebrates in New York City

8 hours ago

New York Women in Film & Television and NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel announced at the ceremony the exclusive partnership.

“The NH Collection brand is globally recognized for offering its guests unique experiences with local flavor. We are proud to be the hotel sponsor of the NYWIFT Muse Awards, which embrace the unique essence of New York City’s arts and culture like no other. We hope the award honorees have an extraordinary stay with us” said Carlos Salomon, General Manager of NH Collection Madison Avenue Hotel.
For more than 40 years, NYWIFT has presented the Muse Awards to celebrate and illuminate women of outstanding vision and achievement, both in front of and behind the camera in film, television, music, and digital media. NH Collection, part of NH Hotel Group, has been fostering cultural growth around the world through the NH Short Story Prizes, NH Stock Art and other endeavors. Their partnership with NYWIFT furthers their commitment to supporting artistic endeavors.

“NYWIFT is thrilled to partner with the NH Collection Madison Avenue hotel, Their beautiful midtown hotel is a wonderfully hip, elegant spot perfectly in line with the Muse Awards experience we are cultivating in our return to in-person events in 2023. I particularly love their glam lounging areas with stylish retro décor that includes vintage cameras, books, and typewriters. It is why I love working in their NYC location lobby,” said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

The news comes on the heels of news of a partnership with Bleecker Street to award three scholarships as part of NYWIFT’s Scholarship Fund. NYWIFT and Bleecker Street will promote this special opportunity to film schools as part of the NYWIFT Scholarship Fund for students in NYC. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the fall and meet with the Bleecker Street team at their New York headquarters.

NH Collection and Bleecker Street’s contributions were officially acknowledged at the ceremony.

New York, NY – 3/28/23 – New York Women in Film & Television 43rd Annual MUSE Awards held at Ciprani 42nd St.
-PICTURED: Sandra Lee,Sharon Stone and Freida Pinto
-PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / StarPix

This year’s MUSE Award honorees include:

Arianna Bocco

President, IFC Films

 

Danielle Brooks,

Actor and Singer

The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment “Made in NY” Award

 

Deborah Chow

Director, Writer, Executive Producer

Nancy Malone Directing Award

 

Maria Hinojosa

Journalist, Anchor, Executive Producer

Enid Roth Award for Excellence in Journalism

 

Sandra Lee

Advocate, Activist, Philanthropist, Home Life Expert

 

Freida Pinto

Actor, Activist, Producer

 

Lauren Ridloff

Actor

Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award

 

Sharon Stone

Actor, Artist, and Humanitarian

 

Janet Yang

Producer and President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

March Glorious Happenings

8 hours ago

March 29, 2023

It’s been a beautiful season this month all over the country with some glorious happenings.

An exciting milestone achieved by Ticket to Dream Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to supporting foster youth. Their partnership with Famous Footwear, a Caleres brand, has resulted in their generous customers donating over $10M during checkout since the launch in 2020, making it possible for Ticket to Dream to help over 468,000 children and teens experiencing foster care.

The donations have helped to ensure foster youth have access to new shoes, warm coats, clothes, extracurricular activities, and laptops for school, making a tangible impact on the lives of foster youth across the country. During a time when donations can be hard to come by, and kids entering care need more assistance than ever, Famous Footwear has allowed Ticket to Dream Foundation to reach more kids than ever before.

“Ticket to Dream has been blown away by the generosity of Famous Footwear and their customers,” said Gina Davis, CEO of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “We can’t wait to see how many kids we can help in 2023.”

Legendary photographer Albert Watson, along with industry hard hitters Stylist Brendan Cannon, Makeup Artist Romero Jennings, and Hair Stylist Linh Nguyen, translate the fashion iconography of the past into life for a new generation with the model whose career has spanned it all, Carmen Dell’Orefice, now the oldest Vogue cover girl ever at 91.

Inside, Carmen discusses her lifelong, storied, and still-going-strong seven-decade career with Marek Torčík.  She discusses among other things photographers, storytelling, and why she believes modeling agencies should unionize.

Photo by Albert Watson / Vogue CS

Shot in New York City with Producer Anna La Germaine, Watson spins the inspiration from the past while making each image uniquely contemporarily stunning for today’s eye.  Carmen’s poise and relationship with the camera transcend time as she poses in contemporary pieces by Schiaparelli, Ralph Rucci, Lever Couture, Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Benchellal, Andrew Gn, Kokin, Jason Wu, and a custom-made piece by Verdavainne.

In New York City, Susan Lucci hosted a Sip and Shop with an exclusive preview of her custom-designed heart necklaces to benefit the American Heart Association. Leesa Rowland also held a party at Il Tinello East to celebrate her cover on “New York Lifestyle.”

In Los Angeles, around 200 guests gathered at WarWick for a night that showcased three new covers being released in April. Modern Day Communications held the event on behalf of our “The Modern Day Living Magazine” and “INFLUENCED Magazine.” Cover stars Teddi Mellencamp was there along with Derek Warburton and Qimmah Russo.

Over at SXSW, the Cinema Center, the film festival hospitality hot spot, created a 3-day pop-up around the corner of the main Paramount Theater for SxSw’s Film & TV Festival to host seven premiere parties during the opening weekend  in downtown Austin, TX. The Cinema Center was supported by William Grant & Sons portfolio of luxury spirits including Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila, Reyka Vodka, Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Glenfiddich Scotch, and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, with specialty cocktails complimented by Q Mixers.  Peroni USA also supported as the official beer.

Film and celebrities included: “LATE BLOOMERS” with Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy); “DOWNL LOW” with Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Lukas Gage (White Lotus), Sebastian Arroyo; “IF YOU WERE THE LAST” with stars Anthony Mackie (Avengers), Zoe Chao (Your Place or Mine”, Geoff Stults (Wedding Crashers); “PARACHUTE” with Director, Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and cast Courtney Eaton (Yellow Jackets), Thomas Mann (Halloween Kills), Kid Cudi (House Party), and Owen Thiele (Hacks);  “STORY AVE” with Asante Blackk (This Is Us), Luis Guzman (Wednesday), Melvin Gregg (House Party), Coral Peña (For All Mankind), and Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air); “THE YOUNG WIFE” with stars Kiersey Clemons (Lady and the Tramp), Leon Bridges (acting debut), Brandon Micheal Hall (Poker Face), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking) , and Kelly Marie Tran.
In the Hamptons, LongHouse Reserve presented their inaugural Larsen Lecture with architect and designer Kulapat Yantrasast at Christie’s last week. Christie’s Deputy Chairman John Hays welcomed nearly 90 guests with a toast to his longtime friend, the director of LongHouse Reserve, who he called “the magnificent Carrie Barrett, who I’ve known going on five decades, a curator who is so great to all of us in the American field.”

MARCH 15: Alexandra Munroe, Kulapat Yantrasast and Carrie Rebora Barratt attend LongHouse Reserve Inaugural Larsen Lecture on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Alexandra Munroe;Kulapat Yantrasast;Carrie Rebora Barratt

Those gathered included LongHouse president Nina Gillman, president emerita Dianne Benson, board members Sherri Donghia, Derick T. George, Anne Erni, Gael Towey, Emma Clurman, Deborah Nevins, and Peter H. Olsen as well as Abby Bangser, Ted Farris, Ronnie and Alan Fisher, Marina Kellen French, Susan Gutfreund, Sharon King Hoge, Michele Gerber Klein, Alison Levasseur, Faith Popcorn, Barbara Tober, and many more.

Happy spring!

 

 

The Glorious Corner

18 hours ago

March 28, 2023

G.H. Harding

HERE’S BEKKA — (from Rolling Stone)  Bekka Bramlett grew up around John Lennon and George Harrison, but nothing could prepare her for joining Fleetwood Mac in 1994, during one of the rockiest periods in the band’s history.

In the summer of 1994, Fleetwood Mac hit the road without Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, or Christine McVie. In the three singers’ spots, drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie placed Traffic’s Dave Mason, rockabilly singer Billy Brunette, and Bekka Bramlett — the 26-year-old daughter of late-Sixties/early-Seventies rock icons Bonnie and Delaney Bramlett.
“We ended up with a bunch of talented people playing good music, but they should not have been touring as Fleetwood Mac,” Mick Fleetwood wrote in his 2014 memoir Play On. “There were too many essential pieces missing from the machine this time. We were a totally different band, with only the original drummer andbass player, and our original name.”

The Bekka Bramlett incarnation of Fleetwood Mac released a single album, 1995’s Time, before dissolving the next year to make way for a lucrative Hells Freezes Over-style reunion album and tour by the classic Rumours lineup. This period of the band may seem like little more than a footnote to some rock fans, but it was a pivotal time for Bramlett, and she looks back on it without any regrets.

“I knew my job was to get Stevie back,” she tells Rolling Stone from her home in Nashville. “I wasn’t a moron. I also knew this was a dangerous job when I took it. I knew I was facing tomatoes. But I didn’t want to wear a top hat. I didn’t want to twirl around. I wanted to be me. I even dyed my hair brown just so people in the cheap seats would know that Stevie wasn’t going to be here. I didn’t want anyone to be discouraged or let down.”

Joining Fleetwood Mac at 26 would have been a shock to the system of most singers, but Bramlett had been living in close proximity to rock stars her entire life. When she was very young, her parents toured and recorded with George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and many other A-list rock stars, winning renown as Delaney & Bonnie and Friends. Those artists also spent a lot of time at her mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Bramlett didn’t realize any of this was unusual until she boarded the school bus one morning gripping her Disney Princess lunchbox. “This other little girl had a Beatles lunchbox,” she says. “I said to her, ‘I know him. He’s on our couch right now.’ I pointed to George Harrison. ‘I know him too.’ I pointed to John. She started hitting me since she thought I was lying. I was petrified and confused. I thought they were just Daddy’s friends that had accents.”

When she was just four years old, her father recruited Bekka and her sister Suzanne to sing background vocals on his song “California Rain.” “My mom had to get some gaffer tape to keep the headphones on my head since I was so little,” she says. “I used to hate the way it sounds, and now I love it so much. It’s so endearing.”

Right around this time, her parents split up, and she went to live with her father and grandmother. “It was weird, since mostly the moms got the babies back then,” she says. “But my parents were alcoholics. My grandmother never even smoked cigarettes or said cuss words. She brought us to church every Sunday, Wednesday, and Monday. We were in safe hands with our grandmother. I think both of my parents trusted that.”

Delaney and Bonnie both struggled to find solo success in the Seventies, and they dealt with significant substance abuse issues, but Bekka inherited their talents, and she knew from a young age that she’d devote her life to music. “I briefly thought I’d be a lawyer, but I thought I’d be a singing lawyer,” she says. “Then I wanted to be a jockey since I love horses, but I thought I’d be a singing jockey. Music is just what I’m good at.”

As a teenager with a fake ID in the early Eighties, Bramlett spent many nights checking out bands on the Sunset Strip. “I remember standing on the side of the stage as Guns N’ Roses played,” she says. “Seeing it up close, I was like, ‘This is why you never try heroin.’ But then I’d go into the audience and be like, ‘This is why you join a rock & roll band!’”

Just a terrific story and interview from Stone’s Andy Greene. You can read the rest of the interview here:https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/bekka-bramlett-fleetwood-mac-stevie-nicks-1234688286/
Interestingly enough, I found that Fleetwood Mac Time album very, very enjoyable – not only for the new members of Mac, but for Dave Mason’s reflective “I Wonder Why,” Christine McVie’s perfect “Nights in Estoril” and the track “These Strange Days,” which features Mick Fleetwood’s first-ever vocal.
It certainly wasn’t the hit Rumors was, or even Tusk for that matter, but reflected a re-jiggering of the group; which was pretty good in my book.
Billy Burnette and Dave Mason replaced Buckingham, which led to the oft-spoken comment: it took 2 guitarists to replace Lindsey.
Great piece by Andy Greene.

SUCCESSION — (via Deadline) The Roys are back with a vengeance. The Season 4 premiere of Succession drew an audience of 2.3M on Sunday across HBO Max and linear telecasts, which is a series high for same-day viewers. Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to Season 3’s premiere viewership of 1.4M in October 2021. At the time, that marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020. Sunday’s viewership is also up about 33% from the Season 3 finale’s 1.7M. Season 3 averaged about 7.2M viewers per episode, according to HBO.HBO also says that all previous seasons of succession saw a 4x increase in viewership in the week leading up to the Season 4 premiere, compared to the week prior.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A hopefully Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

We had mentioned earlier that most of the  advance reviews said the writing was the star of the premiere episode and I definitely agree. Creator Jesse Armstrong wrote it and delivered just a stellar job. The episode began with a grumpy-Brian Cox at his birthday and took a few moments to develop into the powerhouse it has become, but it was very, very enjoyable.

Sure some of the dialogue  and plot harked back to earlier episodes, but it’s so good, you hardly noticed. And the ending with Shiv and Tom, alone at at home and contemplating their futures, was just splendid and reeked of the amazing emotion the show almost always conjures up. A class act all around.

SHORT TAKES — London’s Guardian gave the new Keifer Sutherland steaming-series Rabbit Hole a pretty stellar review. Love Keifer and love Charles Dance. And newcomer Meta Golding received a rave as well. Check it out here: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/mar/27/tv-review-rabbit-hole Ant-Man and Creed III star Jonathan Majors has a major problem. Saturday night he was arrested for violence with his supposed girlfriend in a cab going from a bar in Brooklyn to NYC. A commercial he did for the Army has already been pulled. The papers in Manhattan have been all over his story and one poster said: Innocent or not; the damage is already done. Sad for sure. He portrays Kang in the next several Marvel-movies, so we’ll see what happens. I wonder what bar in Brooklyn he was at? There are some rough ones out there for sure …
Donnie Kehr’s terrific new album Beautiful Strange is out now on CD …

Jennifer Coolidge

Variety confirmed this week, that the locale of the next White Lotus, from Mike White, will be Thailand. Now, if we could only get Jennifer Coolidge back … Congrats to New York Independenteditor Keith F. Girard on his second novel –

Keith F. Girard’s The Curse of Northam Bay

just out: The Curse of Northam Bay …PR-pasha David Salidor was interviewed by Charles Rosenay for Monkee Mania Radio … Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer open July 21 and it is indeed 3 hours.

Cillian Murphy

It stars Cillian Murphy and the trailer looks rather stupendous. Check it out here:


Happy Bday Steven Tyler and Diana (Miss) Ross!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Alex Salzman; Jeff Smith; Dino Danelli; Bill Amendola; Maria Milito; Steve Walter; Melissa Davis; Anthony Noto; Deb Caponetta; Christine Nagy; Jim Farber; Kent Denmark; Jane Ayer; Toby Mamis; Howard Bloom; Brad LeBeau; and BELLA!
indieplazaoutdoor Music Festival is Coming to Rockefeller Plaza

2 days ago

March 28, 2023

Get ready for the second annual indieplazaoutdoor music festival coming to Rockefeller Plaza this September! The first indieballroom show will kick of the music series on Sunday, May 7 at 7p.m., featuring SQÜRL, Bria, and a special guest (for tickets click here).

Rough Trade first partnered with Rockefeller Center back in the summer of 2021, and they featured artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J Blige, Father John Misty, and Japanese Breakfast.

The festival is part of a larger four-part concert series that includes quarterly indieballroom shows at the Rainbow Room, featuring three artists, two stages, one ballroom, and a full bar, all tied together with jaw-dropping views of NYC.

The indieplazaoutdoor music festival will be held at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Last year’s show featured 20+ musical guests including Claud, Yaya Bey, The Muckers, Say She She, Cola, and more.

 

