NYY Steak a Place To Revisit

Eli Marcus and City Guide led an event last night at NYY Steak, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel at 159 W 48 Street from 5:30 – 7:30.

The inside of the restaurant is reminiscent of an upscale Mickey Mantle’s for the Yankees. The design highlights include Mozambique wood walls, antique bronze mirrored ceilings, and a custom signature wall with autographs from 86 legendary Yankees players.

We were served Bodyguard Chardonnay, a cabernet and a Champagne.

and a signature cocktail drink called Hamptons Bubble Bath made with

Malfy Pink Grapefruit Gin, Yuzuri Liqueur, Lavender Syrup, Lemon Juice, Fever Tree Soda

For passed hors d’oeuvres, A5 Kobe Tartare with Pickled Mustard Seeds, Puffed Quinoa, Salted Egg Yolk, Aged Gouda, Sauce Gribiche that were out of this world. There were also these delicious potato bites.

NYY Steak has power lunches for $38 and a Pre Theatre for $49 with a thrilling three course meal with steak. Gin and Jazz Wednesday through Friday 6-9 and every Thursday from 6-9 the sounds of Motown.

Thank-you Eli Marcus and City Guide for a wonderful evening. T2C is looking forward to returning.

NYY Steak is located at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 159 West 48th Street