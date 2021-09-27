October Broadway Opening and Previews

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Pass Over, Hadestown, Waitress, Chicago, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aladdin, David Bryne’s American Utopia and Lakawana Blues have all opened.

In October we openings for

10/3: Six, Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th Street.

10/10: Chicken and Biscuits, Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway

10/11:  Is This A Room, Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue

10/14: The Lehman Trilogy, Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st Street.

10/17: Dana H, Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue

10/19: Free Style Love Supreme, Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 8th Avenue

10/27: Caroline or Change, Studio 54, 254 West 54th Street.

10/31: Thoughts of a Colored Man, John Golden Theatre, 252 W 45th Street

In previews: Trouble in Mind at the American Airlines; 11/2 Diana at the Longacre; 11/3 Clyde’s at the Helen Hayes; 11/5 Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs, 11/11 Flying Over Sunset at the Theatre: Vivian Beaumont and 11/21 Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

