October Broadway Opening and Previews

Pass Over, Hadestown, Waitress, Chicago, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aladdin, David Bryne’s American Utopia and Lakawana Blues have all opened.
In October we openings for
10/3: Six, Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th Street.
10/10: Chicken and Biscuits, Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway
10/11: Is This A Room, Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue
10/14: The Lehman Trilogy, Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st Street.
10/17: Dana H, Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue
10/19: Free Style Love Supreme, Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 8th Avenue
10/27: Caroline or Change, Studio 54, 254 West 54th Street.
10/31: Thoughts of a Colored Man, John Golden Theatre, 252 W 45th Street
In previews: Trouble in Mind at the American Airlines; 11/2 Diana at the Longacre; 11/3 Clyde’s at the Helen Hayes; 11/5 Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs, 11/11 Flying Over Sunset at the Theatre: Vivian Beaumont and 11/21 Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim.
