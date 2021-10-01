October Events NYC

October brings some fabulous events New York Comic Con, Giants and Jets football, Nets and Knicks basketball, Wine & Food Festival, Halloween, Columbus Day Parade. Aint Too Proud, Girl From The North Country, Jagged Little Pill, Phantom of the Opera, Tina (Turner) will re-open. You can Watch an NBA game, watch The Rangers play Ice Hockey. On October 8th, the ice rinks open up for the season! Bank of America’s Winter Village at Bryant Park, the famed Rink at Rockefeller Center and the Trump Rink in Central Park.

The 59th New York Film Festival until October 10. From Lincoln Center. For more information click here.

10/2: MetFest enjoy the day of performances and programs, art-making and behind-the-scenes tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate NYC’s resilience and the inspiration art brings to our lives. Head over to The Met’s David H. Koch Plaza and inside the Museum’s Fifth Avenue location—from noon to 6 p.m.—for the free party.

10/3: Six opens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th Street.

10/4 – 10: The New Yorker Festival organized by the publisher of the same name, will take place for the 21st time. It is one of the most popular fall festivals in New York, bringing you the “biggest names in politics, literature, film, music, art, and pop culture on panels, discussions, and performances” over 7 days. Look for Billie Eilish talks with Amanda Petrusich and performs, Jane Goodall talks with Andy Borowitz, Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer talk with Michael Schulman and more.

Comic Con

10/7-10: Comic Con Jacob Javits Center:The East Coast’s largest and most exciting popular culture convention, letting you see and be seen with the latest and greatest in comics, graphic novels, anime toys, movies and television.

10/8 – 10: New York Coffee Festival takes place in New York again. Expect endless tastings of various roasts and workshops with baristas from Toby’s Estate Coffee to Irving Farm. Last year, the CEO of Gregory’s Coffee was present at some events. Tickets are available here.

10/10: Chicken and Biscuits opens at the Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway

10/11: Is This A Room opens at the Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue

10/11: Columbus Day and the Columbus Day Parade commemorate the “discoverer” of America, Christopher Columbus. Each year, a grand parade is organized in New York, which runs across Fifth Avenue. 35,000 people including bands, fleets, and Marines take part in this parade, which attracts around a million visitors and another million people in front of the TV in their living rooms. The parade starts at Fifth Avenue on the corner 44th Street. It heads north up to 72nd Street (start: 11:30 AM, end: 3:00 PM).

10/14: The Lehman Trilogy opens at the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st Street.

10/14 – 17: New York City Wine and Food Festival offers more than 100 events over 3 days. Tickets can be found here.

10/15 – 26: New York’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, returns with a new hybrid model of in-person and virtual screenings. This is their 33rd year. Screenings at The SVA Theatre and The LGBT Community Center. Newfest will also add Brooklyn screening locations, at Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Those who prefer to watch the latest in queer cinema from the couch can also subscribe to Newfest’s limited-time, on-demand platform, which was launched in 2020 to continue the festival safely. This year’s Newfest runs from October 15–26, with a robust schedule of documentaries, feature films, shorts and more.

10/16: New York Philharmonic – Brahms and Schumann at 8:00pm – Rose Theater at Lincoln Center.

10/16 – 17: Open House New York Weekend get access the city’s main buildings from the very historic to modern apartments or industrial buildings that are scattered all over the five boroughs. There will be tours, lectures, performances and events around the meaning of architecture and urban design. For information about this event click here.

10/17: Dana H opens at the Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 6th Avenue

10/19: Free Style Love Supreme opens at the Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th Street. Between Broadway and 8th Avenue

10/27: Caroline or Change opens at the Studio 54, 254 West 54th Street.

10/28: Happy 135th Birthday To The Statue of Liberty in 1886, the Statue of Liberty was ceremoniously opened and is without question one of the most important landmarks of New York. Time to toast to the old girl.

10/31: The Village Halloween Parade from 7 – 10:30pm on 6th Ave at Canal St.

10/31: The Annual Pumpkin Flotilla around 6:30 pm, priorly carved pumpkins are released into the Harlem Meer and will be float around for 30 minutes.

10/31: Thoughts of a Colored Man opens at the John Golden Theatre, 252 W 45th Street