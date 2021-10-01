MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
October Off-Broadway Previews and Openings

OFF-BROADWAY: PREVIEWS AND OPENINGS

10/8: AUTUMN ROYAL, Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 West 22nd St. Opens 10/18

10/5: THE PITCH: The Theater Center’s Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 1627 Broadway

10/12: MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION, Theatre 2, 410 W 42nd St.

10/12: MORNING SUN, New York City Center, 131 West 55th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenue) Opens 11/3

10/14: FAIRYCAKES, Greenwich House Theatre,  27 Barrow St

10/14: SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA, Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th St.

10/15: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

10/7: THE VISITOR, Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St. Opens 11/4

10/15: TWILIGHT LOS ANGELES, 1992, Pershing Square Signature Center,  480 W 42nd St.

10/15: TAMMANY HALL, Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.

10/21: WINNIE THE POOH: The New Musical Adaptation, Theatre 3, 410 W 42nd St.

10/21: THE WOMAN IN BLACK: McKittrick Hotel, 530 W 27th St. Opens 10/24

OFF-BROADWAY: CURRENT

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET: Daryl Roth Theatre, 101 E 15th St. closes 11/14

AND SO WE WALKED: Minetta Lane Theatre, 18 Minetta Ln closes 10/30

CHASHING JACK: The Theater Center’s Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 1627 Broadway

DRUNK SHAKESPEARE: Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor) 

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody: The Theater Center’s Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 1627 Broadway

NEAL BRENNANr: Unacceptable: Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce St

NOLLYWOOD DREAM: Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 W 52nd St.

HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

LETTERS OF SURESH: Second Stage, Tony Kiser Theatre, 305 West 43rd St. Closes 10/24

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: The Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W 43rd St.

MARIA CARUSO’S GREATEST SOLO CREATIONS “METAMORPHOSIS”: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

PERFECT CRIME: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

PERSUASION: Connelly Theater, 220 E 4th St.  Closes 10/31

SANCTUARY CITY: Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St. Closes 10/17

THE FEVER: Minetta Lane Theatre, 18 Minetta Ln. Closes 10/24

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

THE OFFICE! A Musical Parody: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

THE PITCH: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT COMES DOWN: Playwrights Horizon, 416 West 42nd St Closes 10/17

YEAH, BUT NOT RIGHT NOW AJ HOLMES: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

