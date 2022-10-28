Ode to October Events

Oh, October you have been giving us so many treats on the scene.

Pepsi Dig In, the purpose-driven platform designed to drive access, business acceleration and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, had a delicious launch party with Carla Hall. The intimate party at Harlem’s Vinateria was a perfectly paired kick off with good food and good company.

“I’ve always been passionate about celebrating the food and community that Black-owned restaurants bring to the table. Pepsi Dig In does a phenomenal job of supporting these culinary gems with initiatives like Pepsi Dig In Day. We can all make a tangible impact by dining at these restaurants and enjoying what they have to offer,” said the chef.

From now until November 6th, fans who post their meal and tag their favorite local Black-owned eatery will have the chance to win $5,000 for themselves and a $5,000 donation for the nominated restaurant, when they include @PepsiDigIn and #DigInShowLove

On October 28, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its annual Symposium & Awards Luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Hosted by Co-Anchor of ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “20/20” Amy Robach, this year’s luncheon honored The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. and their employees with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award for their partnership and commitment to funding lifesaving research and raising public awareness through 30 years of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. The award was presented by Global Ambassador of The Campaign Elizabeth Hurley.

“I simply do not want to think of a world without BCRF. What they do is so important,” said the actor Orfeh on the pink carpet before the ceremony that also saw the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence was presented to Maria Jasin, PhD for her seminal work with BCRA1 and BRCA2.

BCRF awarded $52.7 million in annual grants to 255 researchers from around the world, many of whom were in attendance to be recognized for their innovative projects and contributions to the field. At a scientific conference the day prior, investigators were provided the rare and critical opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues, across institutions, across disciplines, and across the world.

Also, on October 28, American Ballet Theatre returned to Lincoln Center for its annual Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater. The Fall Gala showcased the world premiere of choreographer Christopher Rudd’s new ballet Lifted, created with an all-Black cast and creative team. Set to music by Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon with live orchestra led by Conductor Roderick Cox in his ABT debut, Lifted featured costumes by New York-based creative director and fashion designer Carly Cushnie.

Gala guests who gathered for the black-tie dinner and dancing on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater included Alessandra Ferry. Amy Astley, Anh Duong, Antoni Porowski, Coco Rocha and ABT principal dancers Misty Copeland. The event honored ABT Trustee Patricia R. Morton with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award. On October 19, Australian actress Rose Byrne of the new live-action animated short film G’day was on site at the Come and Say G’Day Tourism Australia campaign launch.

The destination’s new tourism ambassador was joined by Will Arnett who costars in the film that showcases such amazing things as hot air ballooning in Canberra on Ngunnawal Country, Australian Capital Territory, and farming for oysters in Freycinet, Tasmania.

Advertising Week took place downtown this year at The Market Line. Over 800 speakers were involved in both person and online seminars. The Impractical Jokers closed out Advertising Week New York with a bang on Thursday evening. Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn had the packed audience laughing out loud while they talked about the 10th anniversary of their series, selling out Madison Square Garden, and their favorite commercials (Old Spice and Jersey Mike’s among the companies making the list).

They also talked about their upcoming ‘Drive Drive Drive’ tour, which kicks off early next year. The name of the tour stemmed from a recent bit in which, as a punishment, Quinn had to drive around New York City for over 12 hours while listening to a “drive drive drive” jingle the Jokers wrote on repeat.

In other food news, Joseph DeCristofaro’s iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub opened in Manhattan. The opening night celebration hosted notables Maria Helena DeCristofaro, Angela Janklow, Pam Taylor Yates, Carmen D’Alessio, Ann Dexter Jones, Claire Mercuri, Minnie Osmena, Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl. Guests mingled whilst enjoying cocktails as they toasted famted photographer Patrick McMullen’s recent birthday.

And if you are looking to celebrate Halloween, Panorama Room is hosting a really fun event on Saturday, October 29. The New York themed party will be hosted by New York Nico, the unofficial talent scout for New York City. You cannot get more Big Apple than that! New York Nico & Brooklyn Best invite you to a Gaba-Ghoulish Challaween at Graduate Roosevelt Island’s rooftop bar and lounge while taking in breathtaking 360-degree views of New York.