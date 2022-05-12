MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off-Broadway Alliance 20at20 Is Back

Off-Broadway Alliance 20at20 Is Back

For more than a decade, 20at20 has been presented by OBA, a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting, and encouraging the production of Off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.

All tickets are subject to availability. Offer is valid only at the box office on the day of the performance 20 minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale.  Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid through May 29, 2022. Cash only at all venues. Additional restrictions may apply.

There are 25 participating shows and they are:

¡Americano!,  New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street;

About Love, The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street;

After Happily Ever After, The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street;

Albert Cashier, The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street;

André & Dorine, Theatre at St. Clement’s, 423 W 46th Street;

Colorblind, Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th Street;

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway;

Gazillion Bubble Show, New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street;

H*tler’s Tasters, Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd Street;

Islander, Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, 308 West 46th Street;

Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo, New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street;

Little Girl Blue, New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street;

Mr. Yunioshi, SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street;

Our Brother’s Son, The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street;

Perfect Crime, The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street;

Romeo & Bernadette, Theater555, 555 West 42nd Street;

Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos, The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street;

Sistas The Musical, Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th Street;

STOMP, Orpheum Theatre, 126 Second Avenue;

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street;

The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+, Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street;

The Office A Musical Parody, The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway;

The Play That Goes Wrong, New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street;

Three Sisters, The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street;

Vital’s Wizard of Oz, Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th Street.

20at20 is the best deal Off-Broadway, Make check of ticket availability on the show’s website before you head over to the box office.

