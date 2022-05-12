Off-Broadway Alliance 20at20 Is Back

For more than a decade, 20at20 has been presented by OBA, a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting, and encouraging the production of Off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.

All tickets are subject to availability. Offer is valid only at the box office on the day of the performance 20 minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid through May 29, 2022. Cash only at all venues. Additional restrictions may apply.