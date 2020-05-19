The 2019-20 Off Broadway Alliance Award winners are:

Best New Play

Life Sucks

By Aaron Posner

Produced by Wheelhouse Theater

Best Play Revival

The Woman in Black

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

From the novel by Susan Hill

Presented by the McKittrick Hotel

Best New Musical

A Strange Loop

Book, Music & Lyrics by Michael R Jackson

Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73

Best Musical Revival

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson; Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book

by Richard Morris; Music adaptation by Michael Rafter

Produced by Transport Group

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Dana H.

By Lucas Hnath

Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group

Best Solo Performance

Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black

Created and written by Bill Posley

Produced by Kristen Boulé

Best Family Show

She Persisted, The Musical

Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Special Honorees:

Legends of Off Broadway – honoring sustained achievement Off Broadway

Gretchen Cryer: Off-Broadway Playwright, lyricist and actress, co-author of I’m Getting My Act

Together and Taking It on the Road

Woodie King, Jr.: Founding director of the New Federal Theatre in New York City and Off Broadway

producer and director

Eric Krebs: Off Broadway producer and founder and director of the Off-Broadway’s John Houseman

Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater.

Barbara Zinn Krieger: Founder of New York City Children’s Theater and Executive Director and

Founder of Vineyard Theatre.

Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees – A posthumous award that honors a lifetime of extraordinary

contributions to Off Broadway

Mark Blum an actor whose Off Broadway career spanned over five decades and 26 productions

Wynn Handman – Off Broadway Director and teacher and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The

American Place Theatre

Julia Miles – Trailblazing Founder of the Women’s Project Theater

Friend of Off Broadway – Award – honors persons or organizations for their steadfast support of the Off Broadway community over many years.

The Drama Bookshop