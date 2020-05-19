The 2019-20 Off Broadway Alliance Award winners are:
Best New Play
Life Sucks
By Aaron Posner
Produced by Wheelhouse Theater
Best Play Revival
The Woman in Black
Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt
From the novel by Susan Hill
Presented by the McKittrick Hotel
Best New Musical
A Strange Loop
Book, Music & Lyrics by Michael R Jackson
Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73
Best Musical Revival
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson; Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book
by Richard Morris; Music adaptation by Michael Rafter
Produced by Transport Group
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Dana H.
By Lucas Hnath
Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group
Best Solo Performance
Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black
Created and written by Bill Posley
Produced by Kristen Boulé
Best Family Show
She Persisted, The Musical
Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin
Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Special Honorees:
Legends of Off Broadway – honoring sustained achievement Off Broadway
Gretchen Cryer: Off-Broadway Playwright, lyricist and actress, co-author of I’m Getting My Act
Together and Taking It on the Road
Woodie King, Jr.: Founding director of the New Federal Theatre in New York City and Off Broadway
producer and director
Eric Krebs: Off Broadway producer and founder and director of the Off-Broadway’s John Houseman
Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater.
Barbara Zinn Krieger: Founder of New York City Children’s Theater and Executive Director and
Founder of Vineyard Theatre.
Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees – A posthumous award that honors a lifetime of extraordinary
contributions to Off Broadway
Mark Blum an actor whose Off Broadway career spanned over five decades and 26 productions
Wynn Handman – Off Broadway Director and teacher and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The
American Place Theatre
Julia Miles – Trailblazing Founder of the Women’s Project Theater
Friend of Off Broadway – Award – honors persons or organizations for their steadfast support of the Off Broadway community over many years.
The Drama Bookshop
