Off Broadway News: As You Like It!, The Public Theatre, The New Group and Ensemble Studio Theatre,

Join Rosalind & Celia as they flee into the Forest of Arden for romance, music, & adventures in cross-dressing in Shakespeare’s startlingly modern comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT. Meet the lovesick Orlando, femme fatale Phebe, the wickedly funny Touchstone, the dreamy Jaques, & the glamorous court in exile led by Queen Senior. Murder attempts, lion attacks, not even visits from the gods can stop the glorious fun of As You Like It!



The cast of As You Like It! features Alyssa Diamond, Amy Frances Quint, Ange Berneau, Anuj Parikh, Bellamy Ridinger, Calley Light, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, Casey Young, Coleman Shu-Tung, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Hester Wilkinson, Jaixa Irizarry, John L. Payne, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Kyle Primack, Martin Bodenheimer, Riley Scott, Steven Ungar, Tony Savage Thorn, Ty-Quan Payne, and Vivien Landau (Shiva Baby).



The production’s set & costume design is by Asa Benally, lighting design by Obie & Drama Desk Award winner Dennis Parichy, choreography by Geneva Jenkins, Violence Coordinator Marcus Watson and The Production Stage Manager is Joseph Gagliano.

Performances of As You Like It! are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 3:00PM. There is also a Wednesday performance on 10/19 at 7:30PM.



Running time: 2hrs, 15 mins. One intermission.

The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and Elevator Repair Service (John Collins, Artistic Director) will begin previews for the New York premiere production of Baldwin And Buckley At Cambridge with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Saturday, September 24 in the Anspacher Theater. The production was conceived by Greig Sargeant with Elevator Repair Service and is directed by Elevator Repair Service (ERS)’s Artistic Director John Collins. Baldwin And Buckley At Cambridge has also extended and will now run through Sunday, October 23 with an official press opening on Sunday, October 2.

In 1965, two of America’s intellectual giants were invited to debate whether “the American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro,” bringing into sharp focus our country’s deepest divisions. The renowned theater company Elevator Repair Service returns to The Public with Baldwin And Buckley At Cambridge, a profoundly relevant presentation of the legendary debate between virtuosic writer James Baldwin and father of American conservatism William F. Buckley, Jr. The production concludes with an imagined scene between Baldwin and his close friend Lorraine Hansberry, researched and written by long-time ERS company members April Matthis and Greig Sargeant. Heralded by the New York Times as “one of the city’s few truly essential theater companies,” Elevator Repair Service applies their trademark approach of verbatim textual exploration and intensive collaboration to re-create Baldwin and Buckley’s blistering dissection of race, racism, and human worth.

The cast of the New York premiere of Baldwin And Buckley At Cambridge includes Daphne Gaines (Lorraine Hansberry), Gavin Price (Mr. Heycock), Matthew Russell (Understudy), Greig Sargeant (James Baldwin), Christopher-Rashee Stevenson (Mr. Burford), and Ben Jalosa Williams(William F. Buckley, Jr.).

Starting Tuesday, October 18, Stephanie Weeks will take over for the role of Lorraine Hansberry for all remaining performances. Additionally, during select performances, Matthew Russell will play Mr. Heycock. Visit publictheater.org for the performance calendar and more details.

The New Group has announced complete casting and dates for the company’s 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change will feature Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff.

The production will run October 25 to December 18 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

In Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, Will Arbery (Corsicana, Pulitzer Prize finalist for Heroes of the Fourth Turning) confronts humanity’s deepest fears with surreal humor, warmth, and the fortitude of municipal public servants. Winters keep getting worse in Evanston, IL where salt truck drivers Peter and Basil battle the ice and snow and pass the time with jokes and stories. But what’s with this creeping sense of dread? Is it because their boss Maiworm has noble visions of new green technology that would make their jobs obsolete? Or is there a more terrifying warning calling out from under these roads? At least they have each other, right?

Directed by Danya Taymor, Evanston Salt Costs Climbing features Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined, Mary Seacole), Jeb Kreager (HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Ken Leung (HBO’s Industry, Lost) and Rachel Sachnoff (Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at White Heron Theatre).

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) announced the directors for the 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, which will be fully comprised of work from artists who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC). The full list of directors is Sivan Battat, Dominic Colón, nicHi Douglas, Chika Ike, Cameron Knight, Rebecca Martinez, Jonathan McCrory, Jess McLeod, Keenan Tyler Oliphant, Erin Tripp and Elizabeth Van Dyke.

This year’s selection of eleven plays was curated by Co-Artistic Directors Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet). Ten plays will be presented across two different series from Sunday October 16, 2022 through Sunday November 13, 2022 at EST (545 West 52nd St, New York, NY 10019). An eleventh play, Yan Tután, will be streamed October 23 to November 13 in collaboration with Perseverance Theatre in Alaska.

Series A will begin on Sunday, October 16 with press invited beginning Monday, October 17. Series B will begin on Sunday, October 23 with press invited beginning Monday, October 24.

SERIES A BEGINNING OCTOBER 16:

Still… By Harron Atkins Directed by Cameron Knight

Noah and Jeremy bonded over music, fell in love over music, then fell apart over music. Can music bring them back together? Still… is a play that follows two people over 50 years as they struggle to love two things at once: each other and their dreams.

Intro To By Vivian J.O. Barnes Directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant

Three very different women take a writing class.

Prospect Avenue or The Miseducation of Juni Rodriguez

Written and Directed by Dominic Colón

Two young men from the Bronx meet on a downtown number 2 train. This brief encounter sparks a meditation on life, love, and McDonald’s.

Los Complicados By Cusi Cram Directed by Rebecca Martinez

It is 1984 and 15-year-old Manca is having a truly abysmal day. Will her pot-smoking, free spirited god-brother, Pedro be able to lift her up out of the dumps? The jury’s out because with these two everything is muy complicado.

Younger Battles the Possible Ghost By Shannon Tyo Directed by nicHi douglas

There is almost certainly a ghost in Younger’s bedroom. What to do, what to do…

SERIES B: BEGNNING October 23

Tr@k Grls (pt1) By Bleu Beckford-Burrell Directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke

Raeni Bailey and Anita Gordon have four things in common right now: living in Far Rockaway, Queens; the High School Track team and being Black Girls. A homage play to the Lady Seahorses of Far Rockaway High School.

Brass Knuckles By Yussef El Guindi Directed by Sivan Battat

As Maysoon puts on her hijab she tries to steel herself against the possible verbal, even physical assaults she might have to endure during the course of the day for wearing a hijab.

Prepared By Keiko Green Directed by Jess McLeod

Global warming, tidal waves, and tornadoes have destroyed all of humankind as we know it…well, all except Troop 4337. Set in the not-so-distant future, the only survivors of the apocalypse are a troop of boy scouts led by an eccentric Scoutmaster. They soldier on, fighting off the all-consuming cosmic loneliness, as they attempt to make peace with a vengeful Mother Nature.

Breath of Life: A choreoplay of Black Love By Goldie E. Patrick Directed by Jonathan McCrory

When Toni and Drew, both Black community activists, are hit with the double pandemic of COVID-19 and Police Brutality, the decision of whether to protest in their community or stay home becomes more than a political choice. Separated from each other for the first time in months, each has their own confrontation of the fears they’ve been holding onto about their new life.

blooms By a.k. payne Directed by Chika Ike

Ten minutes before their shift at the grocery store, Leticia tries to prove to Kim that love exists; Kim wishes she could rearrange the world.

STREAMING Oct 23 – Nov 13:

Yan Tután By Vera Starbard Directed by Erin Tripp *Streaming in collaboration with Perseverance Theatre

An Alaska Native group faces a leadership crisis and must decide whether to continue their traditional practice at all.