Off-Broadway: Previews And Openings From Now Until October

A RASIN IN THE SUN: The Public Theatre

BECKY NURSE OF SALEM: Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, 150 W 65th St.

BURN: The Joyce Theater, 175 8th Ave

CAMP SIEGFRIED: Tony Kiser Theater,305 W 43rd St opens October 25th.

CANDIDA: Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.

CATCH AS CATCH CAN: Playwrights Horizon, 416 West 42nd St starts October 14th.

CHESTER BAILY: Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W 22nd Starts October 12TH

DRUNK SHAKESPEARE: Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. starts November 13th.

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

I’M REVOLTING: Atlantic Theater Company – Linda Gross Theater, 336 W 20th St.

KINKY BOOTS: Stage 42, 422 West 42nd Street

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: The Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W 43rd St.

MELISSA ETHRIDGE OFF BROADWAY: MY WINDOW – A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. Starts October 13th.

MY BROKEN LANGUAGE: Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W 42nd St

ONLY GOLD: The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 W 52nd St. Begins October 5th.

OUR MAN IN SANTIGO: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St

PERFECT CRIME: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL:Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.

STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY: The Shed, 545 W 30th St. Begins October 18th.

STRANGER SINGS: Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, 308 W 46th St.

STRINGS ATTACHED: Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St. closes October 1st

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper: Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.closes October 19th.

TWO JEWS TALKING: The St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 W. 46th closes October 23rd.

YOU WILL GET SICK: Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, 111 W 46th St Begins October 14th.

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA: New York City Center – Stage I, 131 W 55th St. starts October 11th.