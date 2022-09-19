MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Off-Broadway: Previews And Openings From Now Until October

Off-Broadway: Previews And Openings From Now Until October

A RASIN IN THE SUN: The Public Theatre

BECKY NURSE OF SALEM: Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, 150 W 65th St.

BURN: The Joyce Theater, 175 8th Ave

CAMP SIEGFRIED: Tony Kiser Theater,305 W 43rd St opens October 25th.

CANDIDA: Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.

CATCH AS CATCH CAN: Playwrights Horizon, 416 West 42nd St starts October 14th.

CHESTER BAILY: Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W 22nd Starts October 12TH

DRUNK SHAKESPEARE: Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. starts November 13th.

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

I’M REVOLTING: Atlantic Theater Company – Linda Gross Theater, 336 W 20th St.

KINKY BOOTS: Stage 42, 422 West 42nd Street

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: The Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W 43rd St.

MELISSA ETHRIDGE OFF BROADWAY: MY WINDOW – A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St. Starts October 13th.

MY BROKEN LANGUAGE: Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W 42nd St

ONLY GOLD: The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 W 52nd St. Begins October 5th.

OUR MAN IN SANTIGO: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St

PERFECT CRIME: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL:Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.

STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY: The Shed, 545 W 30th St. Begins October 18th.

STRANGER SINGS: Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, 308 W 46th St.

STRINGS ATTACHED: Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St. closes October 1st

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

The Near Disaster of Jasper & CasperTheatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.closes October 19th.

TWO JEWS TALKING: The St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 W. 46th closes October 23rd.

YOU WILL GET SICK: Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, 111 W 46th St Begins October 14th.

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA: New York City Center – Stage I, 131 W 55th St. starts October 11th.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

