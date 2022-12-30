Off-Broadway Shows Opening 2023

Get ready for a lot of shows Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway. Here are the shows we are looking forward to.

1/25: Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at theIrish Repertory Theatre. Ciarán O’Reilly directs his cast starring Bill Irwin, John Douglas Thompson, Joe Grifasi and Patrice Johnson, as they tell the story of Hamm, who is unable to stand, and his servant Clov, who cannot sit, wait in a room, outside of which there seems to be nothing at all, joined only by Hamm’s parents, Nagg and Nell, who live in dustbins. The play opens February 2nd.

1/26: The Wanderers from theRoundabout Theatre Company – Laura Pels Theatre. Playwright Anna Ziegler

is directed by Barry Edelstein. The cast stars Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Dave Klasko and Eddie Kaye Thomas Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future…until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong.

1/28: Lucy at Minetta Lane Theatre. Erica Schmidt directs her own work starring Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins and Charlotte Surak. Follow Ashling a professional nanny with warmth, experience, and a sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young daughter and infant son, things start feeling a little off. Opens February 5th.

2/2: Shedding Load at 59E59 Theater C. On July 13, 1977, lightning struck three times in the New York area causing a city-wide blackout. In the following hours rioters destroyed multiple city blocks, millions of dollars’ worth of property, and the dreams of one Bushwick family. With their store and livelihood burned to the ground, they rely on each other to stay hopeful among the ruins. Shedding Load follows this family, from 1938 to 2014, as they uncover long-kept family secrets, confront generational trauma, and face the fallout of how a singular event can alter a neighborhood forever. Mia Walker directs and the opening is February 7th.

2/4: The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window at Brookyn Academy of Music starring Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac. Set in 1960s Greenwich Village, Lorraine Hansberry paints a portrait of the couple’s marriage, and their progressive circle of friends whose ideals do not always match reality. Will those ideals, which Sidney clings to, cost the couple their marriage? Opens February 23rd, directed by Anne Kauffman.

2/7: the best we could (a family tragedy) at Manhattan Theatre Club – Stage I. A daughter’s road trip with her father becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. Directed by Daniel Aukin, opening March 1st.

1/25: Love at the Park Avenue Armory. This powerful piece of drama—written after a years-long process of community collaboration and immersion, personal interviews, and first-hand accounts—draws attention to the cracks in the welfare system when several families are brought together in a shelter in the lead up to Christmas. The audience is invited to step inside their reality and bear witness to some of the touching, humorous, and profoundly human instances of their combined existence. Opens February 28th.

2/21: Crumbs From The Table Of Joy by Lynn Nottage at Keen Company @ Theatre Row. Set against the social politics of the 1950s, Crumbs From The Table Of Joy follows 17-year-old Ernestine Crump as she adjusts to life after the passing of her beloved mother. In search of spiritual answers, Ernestine’s father relocates the family from Pensacola to Brooklyn where the Crumps must navigate a changing family dynamic, an unwelcoming neighborhood, and a shifting set of American ideals. Opening March 8th.

3/3: Misty at The Shed. Fusing live music, spoken word, and absurdist comedy, Misty is an exhilarating journey through a city in flux, transporting audiences to the streets of gentrifying London in an exploration of the pressures and expectations that come with being an artist in our time. In a performance that is part poem, part concert, part confession, Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene—in his US stage debut—self-consciously wrestles with cultural representation and identity politics as they pertain to a new play he has been commissioned to write. Opens March 9th.

3/9: (pray) by and directed by nicHi Douglas at Greenwich House.A meditation on the necessity and complexity of religion & spirituality for Black American womxn throughout history. Following the form of a Sunday Baptist church service, and embodied by a company of twelve intergenerational Black womxn and femme performers, (pray) seeks to offer joy-filled healing through a dynamic fusion of song, text and dance.

2/16: The Harder They Come at Public Theater/Newman Theater. This is a musical with book by Suzan-Lori Parks, lyrics and music by Jimmy Cliff. Starring Jeannette Bayardelle, Shawn Bowers, Andrew Clarke, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Dana Marie Ingraham, Dominique Johnson, Chelsea-Ann Jones, Dudney Joseph Jr, Dwight Xavier Leslie, Morgan McGhee, Meecah, Jacob Ming-Trent, Alysha Morgan, Ken Robinson, Housso Semon. Meet Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society. Opens March 15th.

3/4: Yes, I Can Say That! at 59E59 Theater A. Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke – and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power. Directed by BD Wong, opening: March 21st.

3/15: White Girl In Danger by Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop). Directed Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Tony Kiser Theatre. Starring Liz Lark Brown, Kayla Davion, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Vincent Jamal Hooper, James Jackson, Jr., Tarra Conner Jones, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris. Here the citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Opening: April 10th.

3/22: Regretfully, So The Birds Are at Playwrights Horizons/Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Arson. Affairs. Incest. Murder… are only the beginning of problems for the Whistler siblings. Mora’s gotta find her birth mother, Neel’s gotta find himself, and Illy’s gotta keep her piece of the sky… but the birds have other plans.

5/2: King James at Manhattan Theatre Club – Stage I. “King” LeBron James’s reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. It also brings together two unlikely friends in a bond forged by fandom. Told over twelve years (from LeBron’s rookie season to an NBA Championship) King James is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and relationships. Ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s clever and fast-paced comedy traces the arcs of two friends whose turbulent relationship is best navigated through their shared love of basketball—and the endless amiable arguments that erupt from that love. All the while, the promise and burden of LeBron’s talent and legacy loom large. Stars Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti, directed by Kenny Leon. OpensMay 16th.

4/4: Primary Trust atRoundabout Theatre Company at Laura Pels Theatre William with Jackson Harper and April Matthis. Meet Kenneth, a 36-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he’s suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he’s long avoided – with transformative and even comical results.

5/17: Wet Brain at Playwrights Horizons/Mainstage Theater. In a crumbling house in Arizona, a family haunted by addiction — and hardened into smart-asses — wrestles with the alcoholic ruin of its patriarch… who may or may not be repeatedly abducted by aliens. Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr. and director: Dustin Wills are at the helm.

6/3 The Doctor at the Park Avenue Armory. Playwright and director Robert Icke, adapted from Arthur Schnitzler work about an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor (Juliet Stevenson) refuses him entry. In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides. Opens June 13th after a awards winning run in London.