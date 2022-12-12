Oh No Police Officers Are Exodusing NYC

It is the biggest exodus of police officers from New York Cit that has ever occurred. Thousands of police officers are ditching the country’s biggest police force for other states and higher salaries.

Police department recruiters from Florida and Colorado have persuaded some of the city’s 34,000 officers into relocating for better work environments and pay. Florida is offering a sign-on bonus of $5,000 and funds to further their education at a state police academy. Spero Georgedakis, a former Miami officer who assist in cop relocation, recently posted a television ad for $20,000 per month to persuade NYPD cops to relocate to Florida. Dan Oates, Chief at the Aurora Police Department in Colorado, flew to New York in August to convince officers to fill one of the 50 vacancy’s in the state’s police force. Oates persuaded 14 officers in the NYPD to move to join his department. Officers can earn up to $100,000 and receive a $10,000 sign-up bonus and a relocation bonus of $5,000 in Colorado. Officers in NYC start at about $52,000 with no bonus’s and have to deal with Alvin Braggs insane policy’s of letting criminals and murders out in less than 24 hours.

The ‘defund the police’ and George Floyd protests, had about about 9,400 police officers leaving. 1,225 officers have resigned through November and according to the New York Times. about 3,200 police officer have left in this year alone.

Crime in New York is increasing. As of mid-November, crime was up 29.1 percent in New York City from last year. Felony assaults up 14%, rapes up 11%, and robberies up 35.5%. The most amount of crimes are in the subway, which is up 41.7%.

One has to wonder why Mayor Eric Adams is doing nothing and why Alvin Braggs still has his job!