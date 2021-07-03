Oh Say Can You See How Obvious It Is This Hypocrisy

As we approach Independence Day we are shrouded in the hypocrisy of what is now America. Olympian Gwen Berry was chosen to represent this country with pride and athleticism, yet she snubbed America’s national anthem putting a black T-shirt emblazoned with “Activist Athlete,” turned her back and and draped the shirt over her head. She came out claiming the National Anthem is racist and doesn’t represent her, but that she still loves the United States. The truth is Ms. Berry is the racist and from her tweets, is not the kind of American who should have ever represented this country.

Ms. Berry has tweeted racist remarks mocking Chinese, Mexican, rape, children and white people. She stated, she would “stomp on a child”, used the word “retarded”.

Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said Ms. Berry ought to be removed from the Olympics and I agree. If you are chosen to represent this country, you should do so proudly.

Berry was already suspended for 12 months by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for a raised fist at the 2019 Pan American Games. This time the White House and President Biden backed Gwen Berry’s right to protest. According to Jen Psaki “Biden would say that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and means respecting the right of people granted in the Constitution to peacefully protest.” Yet others in this country are arrested for doing less if they are white and not democrat.

It seems if you follow the agenda’s of Biden and the Democrats, you can hurt people, rob, lie and get away with murder. You are let out if jail no matter the crime. If you are on neither side or Republican then you no longer have rights. Welcome to the new America.