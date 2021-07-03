MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Oh Say Can You See How Obvious It Is This Hypocrisy

Oh Say Can You See How Obvious It Is This Hypocrisy

As we approach Independence Day we are shrouded in the hypocrisy of what is now America. Olympian Gwen Berry was chosen to represent this country with pride and athleticism, yet she snubbed America’s national anthem putting a black T-shirt emblazoned with “Activist Athlete,” turned her back and and draped the shirt over her head. She came out claiming the National Anthem is racist and doesn’t represent her, but that she still loves the United States.     The truth is Ms. Berry is the racist and from her tweets, is not the kind of American who should have ever represented this country.

Ms. Berry has tweeted racist remarks mocking Chinese, Mexican, rape, children and white people. She stated, she would “stomp on a child”, used the word “retarded”.

Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said Ms. Berry ought to be removed from the Olympics and I agree. If you are chosen to represent this country, you should do so proudly.

Berry was already suspended for 12 months by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for a raised fist at the 2019 Pan American Games. This time the White House and President Biden backed Gwen Berry’s right to protest. According to Jen Psaki “Biden would say that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and means respecting the right of people granted in the Constitution to peacefully protest.” Yet others in this country are arrested for doing less if they are white and not democrat.

It seems if you follow the agenda’s of Biden and the Democrats, you can hurt people, rob, lie and get away with murder. You are let out if jail no matter the crime. If you are on neither side or Republican then you no longer have rights. Welcome to the new America.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Tis the 4th of July, Are We Losing America?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2021
Read More

Speaking Up For America: What’s in a Name?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2021
Read More

And The Crime Continues As A Homeless Man Attacks A Tourist This Time With A Metal Pipe

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2021
Read More

21-Year Old Man Shot Outside the Marriott Hotel

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2021
Read More

My View: From The Morning Lounge To The Cabaret Lounge at Table 26…Jill & Rich

Stephen SorokoffJune 25, 2021
Read More

America Under Attack

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2021
Read More

New York Is Making International News With It’s Crime Spree

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2021
Read More

My View: We Laughed All The Way To The Piano…

Stephen SorokoffJune 14, 2021
Read More

Washington Square Park: Stabbings as Party Promoter Tells Residents Leave if you don’t like it

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2021
Read More