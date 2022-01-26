MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Ok Crime Has Gotten So Bad They Are Stealing Pipes From A Theatre Making a Perfect Crime

Ok Crime Has Gotten So Bad They Are Stealing Pipes From A Theatre Making a Perfect Crime

Perfect Crime and The Office: A Musical Paraody have an issue with NYC’s latest crime spree. The entire Theater Center (located at 210 West 50th Street) had their copper pipes ripped off. These pipes supply water and heat to the theatre’s. The burglars broke into the vacant restaurant Emmett O’ Lunney’s, made their way to the basement which now houses the sparkling new speakeasy Nothing Really Matters and disconnected and stole every piece of copper pipe they could find. The thieves returned in the early morning and smashed the main front doors to the theater on 50th Street. There were bullet casings in the basement

They have not been identified or apprehended. Replacing the doors, pipes and installing new ones is estimated to cost at least $25,000.

Catherine Russell is both the general manager of The Theater Center and the lead actress in Perfect Crime since 1987. Cathy states:“I got a weekend off and better piping and better security, so it has a happy ending.”

Copper thefts have been a growing problem for years due to the increased value. Con Edison has launched a program aimed at deterring copper wire thefts and protecting its equipment.

Let’s hope the DA will prosecute, but knowing Braggs it will most likely be a slap on the hand.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Happy 34TH Anniversary to The Phantom Of The Opera

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2022
Read More

Suffolk Theater Presents Frankie Avalon

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2022
Read More

Earth Day Live: Turning the Tide on Plastic Pollution

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2022
Read More

International Talent Search Launches Second Edition

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

February Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and More Join Jason Suran’s Reconnected

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2022
Read More

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents on February 25 A Jean Dubuffet: Ardent Celebration

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2022
Read More