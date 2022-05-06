MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Old Stove Pub Brings New Delightful Masterpiece to Manhattan

If you are looking for the perfect meal you don’t have to go far.

Old Stove Pub (1076 First Avenue) is now in New York City. The beloved Hamptons’ institution is now spread its wings to Midtown and we couldn’t be happier. From the moment you walk into the restaurant you are so fully surrounded by foodie love that is undeniable.

Owner Joseph DeCristofaro has created some true magic in the city with a restaurant that is set to please the masses. In a very relaxing atmosphere you are pleasantly surprised to find luxurious offerings that are worthy of five-star accolades.

Here in this well-established venue you can sit with a glass of wine on a late afternoon and simply enjoy a mesmerizing appetizer like dreamy and tender local Steamed Mussels with white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes and shallots.

Then indulge in a gorgeous entree like the heavenly Local Sea Scallops with lemon butter and cauliflower puree. Old Stove Pub of course is a visit that is only complete for some with their world-famous steaks. Find here Prime Filet Mignon, Rib-Eye Boneless Black with Blue Cheese Butter or the famous and noteworthy Sagaponack Steak for Two.

The meat is all so tender you don’t even need a steak knife. It sinfully buttery smooth in construction and will fill you with a warm sensation like never before. In fact, the best way to describe a full experience at Old Stove Pub is to liken it to sitting down and writing a masterpiece.

Create your own poetical moment with a reservation today. You will beyond be thrilled with a meal that will delight your senses for days.

For more information and reservations, visit: www.oldstovepub.com.

 

 

 

 

.

 

