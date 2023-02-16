Olde Good Things Antiques Extraordinaire

Located at 333 W 52nd Street is the treasure trove of antique stores called Olde Good Things.

Olde Good Things originally started at the 26th St Chelsea Antique Market, and is now one of the largest architectural antique dealers in the country.

They have four stores and two warehouses with more than 250,000 square feet of merchandise.

Sourced largely from pre-depression and late nineteenth century buildings, they salvage original precious items to make them available to collectors and designers who can put them to good use.

Artifacts from notable buildings such as the Rockefeller Center, Flat Iron Building, the New York Times Building, the Plaza Hotel and many more renowned locations are now found inside this remarkable store.

Inside you will find hardware, doors and doorknobs, furniture, stained glass, terra cotta, mantels and decorative iron.

They have one of the most extensive selections of vintage reclaimed chicken wire and corrugated glass, tin mirrors and panels, furniture and shelving and lighting pieces.

For a fabulous and unique finds visit Olde Good Things, 333 W 52nd Street. They are also located at 2420 Broadway.