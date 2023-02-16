Secrets of Times Square
Olde Good Things Antiques Extraordinaire
Located at 333 W 52nd Street is the treasure trove of antique stores called Olde Good Things.
Olde Good Things originally started at the 26th St Chelsea Antique Market, and is now one of the largest architectural antique dealers in the country.
They have four stores and two warehouses with more than 250,000 square feet of merchandise.
Sourced largely from pre-depression and late nineteenth century buildings, they salvage original precious items to make them available to collectors and designers who can put them to good use.
Artifacts from notable buildings such as the Rockefeller Center, Flat Iron Building, the New York Times Building, the Plaza Hotel and many more renowned locations are now found inside this remarkable store.
Inside you will find hardware, doors and doorknobs, furniture, stained glass, terra cotta, mantels and decorative iron.
They have one of the most extensive selections of vintage reclaimed chicken wire and corrugated glass, tin mirrors and panels, furniture and shelving and lighting pieces.
For a fabulous and unique finds visit Olde Good Things, 333 W 52nd Street. They are also located at 2420 Broadway.
Events
Weddings, Proposals and Love In Times Square This Valentine’s Day
There’s no better place to say “I love you” than Times Square. On Valentine’s Day 2023, locals and visitors alike will declare their love and celebrated their relationships at the Crossroads of the World through surprise proposals, weddings in the heart of Times Square, and a group Vow Renewal Ceremony on Duffy Square’s iconic Red Steps.
Want to watch unforgettable weddings as couples tie the knot at the Crossroads of the World. On Tuesday February 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST: head to Duffy Square: 46th Street and Broadway.
At 11:00 am the first couple will get hitched right in the heart of Times Square. She is a self-proclaimed “theatre geek” and a passionate lover of Broadway since she was 8 years old. She met her partner during COVID and they have spent many nights in Times Square seeing shows, going to restaurants, and even braving the cold and long hours to celebrate Times Square New Year’s Eve. Now, Times Square, the very backdrop to their favorite relationship memories, will be their wedding venue.
At 12:00 pm a second couple will formalize their union. They met 21 years ago when he auditioned to be in her band. Since then they have been raising two children together in New York City and decided that Times Square was the perfect place to finally tie the knot.
At 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, a diverse set of lucky lovers, will be surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they – and everyone else in Times Square – won’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal, featuring a design by South African-based Minted Weddings artist Carmia Jordaan, will appear on Times Square’s iconic American Eagle billboard.
You can also watch surprise proposals on the most romantic day of the year.
Beginning at 6:00 pm, a celebration of love and commitment will take place outside on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square. The ceremony is free and includes people of all ages, genders, religions, races, and backgrounds. Couples will also receive sweet gifts: Raaka’s new coconut milk minis and a voucher for Minted Weddings Stationery.
All of the festivities will overlook and engage with the winner of this year’s 15th Annual Love and Design Competition: Love’s h|Edge by Almost Studio. A playful configuration of four heart-shaped hedge rows, Love’s h|Edge invites visitors to journey through hidden pathways, rose-filled trellises, and heart-shaped interior spaces endearingly termed “Pitter-Patios.” Leveraging the theatricality of landscape design, the maze-like installation becomes a stage for exploration, play, and chance encounters.
Much like Times Square itself, Love’s h|Edge is a dynamic, multi-sensory experience and will evolve over the course of the month. Each day at 1pm, Times Square Arts and Almost Studio will stage a free dedication of freshly cut roses, and visitors will be invited to “Fill Up the Heart” by adding their flowers to the trellises of the Pitter-Patios as a personal acknowledgement and public gesture of love.
For Valentine’s Day only, couples and passersby will be able to take their photo in front of a vintage New York City taxi overflowing with bountiful blooms thanks to Minted Weddings. Couples will commemorate Valentine’s Day with a photo opportunity budding with love and nostalgia. The sculptural floral installation juxtaposed against the iconic Times Square will be designed by Catherine Dash and Fernando Kabigting.
Love will definitely be in the air and there is nothing better than to experience others in love. Who knows maybe you will meet the one just by watching.
Events
Morning Piece For Yoko Ono (A Happy Birthday Celebration)
When your heart is dancing Your mind is bouncing Bounce bounce bounce bounce
~ Yoko Ono
How does one recognize the birthday of an art world and rock’n’roll icon? By having a Happening. By having a dance party to honor their life and work. So, let’s gather to dance in celebration of Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on Saturday, February 18th, at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Rain or Shine. It’s time for a celebration! It’s time for dancing! It’s time for action.
Say Something Nice About Yoko
In the spirit of Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree” and as a gift to her, wish tags will be available for you to write your wishes. The wish tags will be collected in a cloth bag, delivered to Studio One, and shared with Yoko. And a limited-edition pocket mirror will be given out on a first-come basis. The pocket mirror will be used at the morning’s Happening when we will move the party to Strawberry Fields and sing “Happy Birthday, Yoko” at the Imagine mosaic.
Bring your bells to ring! Bring your signage to hold high. Bring your balloons and flowers. There will be performers to entertain you. Do you want to perform? Let’s sing “Happy birthday, Yoko!” together. Let’s make this dance party filled with energy and love. Let’s dance in celebration of the extraordinary life of Yoko Ono! Let’s dance! Join us!
You may say I’m a dreamer But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us And the world will live as one
~ Yoko Ono & John Lennon
Yoko Ono is an American-Japanese multimedia artist, musician, and peace activist. Known for her involvement in the Fluxus art movement and the culture at large, she has profoundly contributed to visual art, performance, filmmaking, and experimental music since the early 1960s. Born in Tokyo in 1933, Ono moved with her family to New York in the mid-1950s and enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College. Over the next decade, she lived in New York, Tokyo, and London, greatly influencing the international development of Fluxus and Conceptual art.
Yoko Ono’s earliest works, often based on instructions that she communicated to the public in verbal or written form, range from feasible to improbable, often relying upon the reader’s imagination to complete the work. Also known for her marriage to rock musician John Lennon, her collaborations with her late husband boldly communicated her commitment to social justice. And outside the gallery space, Ono has recorded and performed with her avant-garde Plastic Ono Band. She continues to create works that obfuscate the boundaries between art, politics, and society– and, in recent years, she has embraced social media to communicate her artistic and activist messages to broader audiences.
Events
Warrior Nun Fans Conquer Times Square
Since the cancellation of Netflix’s series the fans and critics have been up in arms. Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama streaming television series created by Simon Barry based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.The show had a well received second season, but despite the efforts of a passionate social media campaign, Warrior Nun will not be renewed by Netflix for a third season. News of its cancelation comes as a devastating blow to the show’s advocates, but not just because of the plethora of unresolved plot lines.
Fans have taken over social media using different hashtags and are calling for the company to reconsider and continue telling the story or for a new platform to buy the rights. They put up a billboard outside Netflix’s Los Angeles offices and now they have reached the big apple with a billboard in Times Square.
Maybe the fans will win. T2C is hoping they do.
