'Oliver Sacks' Documentary Virtual Launch after HIFF Win

‘Oliver Sacks’ Documentary Virtual Launch after HIFF Win

Ric Burns’ upcoming documentary OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE is premiering nationwide on the virtual cinema platform Kino Marquee and Film Forum virtual cinema on September 23, 2020. The film recently won the HIFF27 Audience Award for “Best Documentary” last year. 

The film explores the life and work of the legendary neurologist and storyteller, as he shares intimate details of his battles with drug addiction, homophobia, and a medical establishment that accepted his work only decades after the fact. Sacks, known for his literary works “Awakenings” and “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat”, was a fearless explorer of unknown cognitive worlds who helped redefine our understanding of the brain and mind, the diversity of human experience, and our shared humanity.  

The film features exclusive interviews with Sacks conducted just weeks after he received a terminal cancer diagnosis, and months prior to his death in August 2015, and deeply revealing interviews with family members, colleagues, patients and close friends, including Jonathan Miller, Robert Silvers, Temple Grandin, Christof Koch, Robert Krulwich, Lawrence Weschler, Roberto Calasso, Paul Theroux, Bill Hayes, Kate Edgar, and Atul Gawande, among others. 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

