OMG Are We Headed Towards A Nazi Society?

Brooklyn Council Member Stephen Levin, along with Council Speaker Corey Johnson are introducing a new legislation that has citizen’s turning on each other. If you turn someone in for illegally parking a car, you will be monetarily rewarded. This is how Nazism and McCarthism started.

Though I have long believe illegally parked cars in bike lanes, bus lanes, crosswalks and on sidewalks should be penalized, you should not be monetized for this.

There will be a new online portal that will allow citizens to turn on anyone they want and the accused will be charged a $175 fine. This is up $50 from the current $115 fine. Where is the policy of innocent until proven guilty? Isn’t this how the Salem witch trials began?

So far this year, the city has paid out nearly $183,000 to the public for 1,600 reports out of the roughly 9,000 complaints made to the Department of Environmental Protection according to nyc.streetsblog.

Considering Governor Cuomo recently launched New York State’s free COVID Alert App to track positive COVID patients and supposedly to stop the spread of COVID-19, the site states New York needs each of us to do our part. Where is this leading to?

We need to wake-up before it is too late!

News

