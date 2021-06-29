On Set with Patti LaBelle and Old Spice

It’s always fun to see a pop culture icon on television.

Behind-the-scenes images of the music legend on the set of the Old Spice TV commercial “Mother-in-Law” have proven she is just as spicy and fun-loving as ever.

(Courtesy Old Spice)

Old Spice, the quintessential grooming brand, kicked off the latest installment of its Men Have Skin Too campaign, which includes LaBelle just yesterday after the successful shoot. She joins the brand as its first official “Mother-in-Law,” appearing alongside returning actors Deon Cole (Black-ish, Grown-ish) and Gabrielle Dennis (Black Lady Sketch Show, The Upshaws).

The timely spot tackles the fun and funny tension of cohabitation and highlights the brand’s Fresher Collection, a line of anti-perspirant/deodorants, lotions and body washes with benefits forged from real ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil. These products are so good that significant others, and even your mother-in-law, are stealing them for themselves.

It’s all just so good to see entertainment just getting back to business in full in 2021!