On The Mac Award Red Carpet

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets hosted their first live-in-person MAC Awards since 2020. This year, the members of the MAC organization returned to a live ceremony at Symphony Space on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The program was produced by MAC treasurer and 2020 Musical Comedy MAC Award recipient Michael Kirk Lane, and directed by former MAC President Lennie Watts, who took home a trophy named The Board of Directors Award. Also serving on the production team this year were current MAC President Amy Wolk, and award nominee in the category of Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, acting as Musical Director.
Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, The Visit, West Side Story)
and cabaret veteran Marta Sanders, the Bistro and MAC Award winner who has played Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Birdland and also appeared on Broadway in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
Amy Beth Williams
And Aaron Lee Battle received The Hanson Award.
Female Vocalist
Amy Beth Williams
Male Vocalist
Sean Patrick Murtagh
Major Artist – Female
Gabrielle Stravelli
Major Artist – Male
David Sabella
New York Debut
Roderick Ferguson
Celebrity Artist
Natalie Douglas
Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist
Cissy Walken
Musical Comedy Performer
Leanne Borghesi
Duo/Group
Michael Marin and Mardie Millit
Major Duo/Group
Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos)
Piano Bar Instrumentalist
Michael McAssey
Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Female
Alison Nusbaum
Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Male
Brian Kalinowski
Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer
Ricky Ritzel
Ensemble Instrumentalist
Matt Scharfglass, Bass
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party received Show Of The Year
Recurring Series
The Lineup With Susie Mosher
Cabaret On The Couch received The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award
Revue Or Special Production
Rian Keating: Time Stamps—Fragments in Story and Song
Virtual Presentation
Cabaret Conversations
Emcee
Susie Mosher
Director
Lina Koutrakos
Musical Director
Tracy Stark
Technical Director
Alison Nusbaum, Don’t Tell Mama
Song
“Let the Music Play”
Music and Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and David Friedman
Comedy/Novelty Song
“You Can Keep the Wings”
Music and Lyrics By Carolyn German
Recording (LaMott Friedman Award)
Dawn Derow: My Ship, Songs From 1941
Major Recording
Karen Mason: Let the Music Play
