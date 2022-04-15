On The Mac Award Red Carpet

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets hosted their first live-in-person MAC Awards since 2020. This year, the members of the MAC organization returned to a live ceremony at Symphony Space on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The program was produced by MAC treasurer and 2020 Musical Comedy MAC Award recipient Michael Kirk Lane, and directed by former MAC President Lennie Watts, who took home a trophy named The Board of Directors Award. Also serving on the production team this year were current MAC President Amy Wolk, and award nominee in the category of Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, acting as Musical Director.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, The Visit, West Side Story)

and cabaret veteran Marta Sanders, the Bistro and MAC Award winner who has played Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Birdland and also appeared on Broadway in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Amy Beth Williams

And Aaron Lee Battle received The Hanson Award.

Female Vocalist

Amy Beth Williams

Male Vocalist

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Major Artist – Female

Gabrielle Stravelli

Major Artist – Male

David Sabella



New York Debut

Roderick Ferguson



Celebrity Artist

Natalie Douglas

Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist

Cissy Walken

Musical Comedy Performer

Leanne Borghesi

Duo/Group

Michael Marin and Mardie Millit

Major Duo/Group

Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos)

Piano Bar Instrumentalist

Michael McAssey

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Female

Alison Nusbaum

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Male

Brian Kalinowski

Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer

Ricky Ritzel

Ensemble Instrumentalist

Matt Scharfglass, Bass

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party received Show Of The Year

Recurring Series

The Lineup With Susie Mosher

Cabaret On The Couch received The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award

Revue Or Special Production

Rian Keating: Time Stamps—Fragments in Story and Song

Virtual Presentation

Cabaret Conversations

Emcee

Susie Mosher

Director

Lina Koutrakos

Musical Director

Tracy Stark

Technical Director

Alison Nusbaum, Don’t Tell Mama

Song

“Let the Music Play”

Music and Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and David Friedman

Comedy/Novelty Song

“You Can Keep the Wings”

Music and Lyrics By Carolyn German

Recording (LaMott Friedman Award)

Dawn Derow: My Ship, Songs From 1941

Major Recording

Karen Mason: Let the Music Play

