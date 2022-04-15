MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

On The Mac Award Red Carpet

On The Mac Award Red Carpet

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets hosted their first live-in-person MAC Awards since 2020. This year, the members of the MAC organization returned to a live ceremony at Symphony Space on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The program was produced by MAC treasurer and 2020 Musical Comedy MAC Award recipient Michael Kirk Lane, and directed by former MAC President Lennie Watts, who took home a trophy named The Board of Directors Award. Also serving on the production team this year were current MAC President Amy Wolk, and award nominee in the category of Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, acting as Musical Director.

Michael Kirk Lane, Amy Wolk and Lennie Watts

Lennie Watts and Amy Wolk

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente

Chita Rivera and Marti Sanders

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, The Visit, West Side Story)

Marta Sanders and Karen Mason

Mark Nadler and Marta Sanders

Marta Sanders

Lennie Watts and Marta Sanders

and cabaret veteran Marta Sanders, the Bistro and MAC Award winner who has played Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Birdland and also appeared on Broadway in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Amy Beth Williams

Aaron Lee Battle

And Aaron Lee Battle received The Hanson Award.

Female Vocalist
Amy Beth Williams

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Male Vocalist
Sean Patrick Murtagh

Major Artist – Female
Gabrielle Stravelli

David Sabella

Major Artist – Male
David Sabella

Roderick Ferguson

New York Debut
Roderick Ferguson

Natalie Douglas

Jason Martin and Natalie Douglas and Frank Dain

Celebrity Artist
Natalie Douglas

Doris Dear and Cissy Walken

Cissy Walken and Lennie Watts

Cissy Walken

Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist
Cissy Walken

Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders

Leanne Borghesi

Musical Comedy Performer
Leanne Borghesi

Michael Marin and Mardie Millit

Duo/Group
Michael Marin and Mardie Millit

Major Duo/Group
Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos)

Michael McAssey

Piano Bar Instrumentalist
Michael McAssey

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Female
Alison Nusbaum

Brian Kalinowski and Tommy J. Dose

Brian Kalinowski

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer — Male
Brian Kalinowski

Ricky Ritzel

Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer
Ricky Ritzel

Michael Holland and Matt Scharfglass

Matt Scharfglass

Ensemble Instrumentalist
Matt Scharfglass, Bass

Jim Caruso forCast Party

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party received Show Of The Year

Recurring Series
The Lineup With Susie Mosher

Tori Vitucci, Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahshendy and Raynner Garcia

Cabaret On The Couch received The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award

Rian Keating

Revue Or Special Production
Rian Keating: Time Stamps—Fragments in Story and Song

Michael Kirk Lane

Lennie Watts

Virtual Presentation
Cabaret Conversations

Emcee
Susie Mosher

Lina Koutrakos and Marcus Simeone

Lina Koutrakos

Lina Koutrakos

Director
Lina Koutrakos

Tracy Stark and Sydney Myer

Tracy Stark

Musical Director
Tracy Stark

Technical Director
Alison Nusbaum, Don’t Tell Mama

Shawn Moninger and David Friedman

David Friedman, Karen Mason and Paul Rolnick

Song
“Let the Music Play”
Music and Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and David Friedman

Carolyn German

Comedy/Novelty Song
“You Can Keep the Wings”
Music and Lyrics By Carolyn German

Dawn Derrow

Recording (LaMott Friedman Award)
Dawn Derow: My Ship, Songs From 1941

Karen Mason

Major Recording
Karen Mason: Let the Music Play

Joe Iconis

Tovah Feldshuh and Jeff Harner

Steven Ray Watkins

Tovah Feldshuh 

Jeff Harner and Klea Blackhurst

Klea Blackhurst

Jim Caruso and Linda Lavin

Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin and Steve Bakunas

Linda Lavin and Steve Bakunas

Jim Caruso

Ted Furth and Nicholas King

Liz Lark Brown, Anna Anderson, Tara Martinez, TRex and Maria Gentile

Ruby Rims and Tommy J. Dose

Lorinda Lisitza

Joe Iconis and Lorinda Lisitza

Doris Dear

Lennie Watts and Charlie Kiernan

Charlie Kiernan

Judy Gold

Michael Barbieri and Shawn Moninger

Ben Cameron

Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Wendy Russell and Karen Mack

Justin Nastro

 

Analisa Bell and Can Yasar

Michael Barbieri

The Band-Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Sean Murphy and Joshua Roberts

Aaron Lee Battle

Aaron Lee Battle and John Thomas Fischer

Visit MACnyc.com.

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 2

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember

Suzanna BowlingApril 13, 2022
Read More

Renee Elise Goldsberry – Ode to Love

Stephen BestApril 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Lucie Arnaz “Gets The Job” and Wins The Hearts and Minds of South Florida

Stephen SorokoffApril 11, 2022
Read More

Adrienne Haan Sings Kurt Weill

Craig J HorsleyApril 10, 2022
Read More

Music News: Joe Iconis, Karen Elson, Carol Sloane and Thelonious Monk,

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2022
Read More

I Wish: The Roles that could have Been

Magda KatzApril 4, 2022
Read More

My View: My Name Is Linda Eder and I’m a Singer….and that’s all you need to know!

Stephen SorokoffApril 3, 2022
Read More