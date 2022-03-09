It’s been a busy few weeks on the scene.

The Critics Choice Association announced today the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation hosted their annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida. The tournaments were a part of a five-day event that combines the 2022 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual Pro-Am Tournaments. The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and special golf tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The highlight of the first night in Palm Beach was a gala dinner at the home of Steve and Andrea Wynn with entertainment by John Fogerty and Master Mentalist Lior Suchard.

Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Steve and Andrea Wynn, Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary, John Paulson, Rob and Cindy Citrone, Tony and Sage Robbins, Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Robert Kraft, Daria Barry, John F. Barry III, Major General David Scott, Elaine Chao, Congressman Patrick Murphy.

Pepsi announced it’s “Play to Inspire,” or “Juega para Inspirar,” campaign in the U.S. in celebration of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League tournament and features global legends like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Ronaldinho and Lucy Bronze.

In the U.S. the campaign comes to life with Mexican International, MLS star and former UEFA Champions League athlete Javier Hernandez.“Chicharito,” as he’s known affectionately to fans around the world, is kicking off the new season right where he left off, after a last minute golazo yesterday secured a win for his L.A. Galaxy’s season opener.

Puerto Rican actress and TV personality, Adamari Lopez and daughter Alaïa Costa, celebrate International Women’s Day via their support of the 2022 ‘Mujeres Imparables’ initiative by Telemundo. The year-round campaign titled “Our Girls, the Unstoppable Women of the Future,” aims to inspire girls to have strong self-esteem while energizing, and reminding women of all ages, races, and backgrounds that there are no barriers.

Padma Lakshmi was in Soho for her March 2022 DAH! Lassi Food & Beverage Magazine cover in New York City, highlighting her new partnership with award winning India-inspired yogurt brand DAH!. Guests at the intimate gathering enjoyed DAH! Lassi parfaits in signature flavors of Alphonso Mango, Vanilla with Cardamom and Strawberry with mint, topped with delicious fresh fruit, as well as DAH! Lassi smoothies. Padma as DAH! CEO Pamela Goldberg presented Padma with a life-size reveal of the new March 2022 Food & Beverage cover at the event.



And coming up – national star pianist Lang Lang is presenting his protégés in concert at Carnegie Hall on Friday March 11th at 8pm.Then on March 15, hitting global is Carine Roitfeld unveils CR Fashion Book Issue 20 with five stunning covers featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, models Gigi Hadid and Precious Lee, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and James Bond star Léa Seydoux. Simultaneously, NBA player and beau to Kendall Jenner Devin Booker stars in Issue 14 of CR MEN.

Happy spring kiddos!

Cover art Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash