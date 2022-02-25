On the Scene

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The past 24 hours have been unsettling and unfortunate. When faced with destruction it can be hard to focus on other things. Across the world on our side of the Atlantic. We wish for nothing more than peace on this planet.

With so much hardship we still want to acknowledge some of the good things in the world that are helping us stay positive. Here is a look at some of the good things happening in America this week that we are thankful and grateful to be able to have freedom to do in the country.

On Sunday, New York’s iconic Chelsea Hotel – once a sanctuary for authors Mark Twain, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Patti Smith, Jack Kerouac – was the setting for launching a new quarterly, The Continental Literary Magazine. Underground burlesque, including sword swallowers, flame throwers, and naked human pin-cushions dawned sequins, feathers, and not little else, parading around to sounds of typewriters, with letters, books, and pens as props. The Continental brings together bylines by the finest writers of Central Europe (in translation) alongside the Americans best authors.The first issue of the magazine, themed Prejudice, features Roxane Gay (The Power of No: A Meditation on Boundaries and Black Womanhood), Noam Chomsky, Native American poet Lance Henson (Indians), Nigerian American Tope Folarin (Big Brother), and Judith Newman (I’m Here, I’m Disabled, Get Used To It). Copies of The Continental are on sale now at Barnes and Noble across the us!The second issue, entitled Crave, is due March 2022, and features an in depth interview with Marina Abramović (born in Serbia).

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 20: Dean Dempsey and Elliott Brakebill attend Continental Literary Magazine Launch Party at The Chelsea Hotel on February 20, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Dean Dempsey;Elliott Brakebill

In Los Angeles, the outdoor premiere of the new horror thriller Incarnation took place on the rooftop of the magnificent Montalbán Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.  Attending cast featured Jessica Uberuaga, Taye Diggs and Antonio Jones and his mom Nica Williams were in attendance. Joining them were director Isaac Walsh; producer/actor Mike Hatton, executive producer Asko Akopyan, Academy Award Winner Nick Vallelonga and his girlfriend Jacqueline Lord and Apryl Jones.

Photo by Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

A host of events also took place across Los Angeles, from Jerry Gogosian’s party and installation reveal at Sunset at EDITION, with guests including Dylan Brosnan and Moses Sumney, to Whitewall, VerticalCrypto Art and Rarible hosting a Beyond Frieze event at Hollywood’s Bar Lis where Willow Smith attended. On Tuesday February 15th, artist Knowledge Bennett kicked off Frieze LA with an intimate rooftop cocktail reception at The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION celebrating the opening of his exhibition BLACK presented by ARTSY x THE KNOW CONTEMPORARY.
AUTRE magazine and Berlin-based König Galerie partnered for a private dinner to celebrate their signing of art world sensation Ayako Rokkaku to their roster, trained by Takashi Murakami and dubbed as one of the most anticipated solo booths at Frieze 2022. And, speaking of Frieze we hear attendees delighted in Maestro Dobel Tequila as creators of the world’s first Cristalino, brought Artpothecary, a creative platform that celebrates contemporary Mexican art and hospitality to Los Angeles. As the Official Tequila of Frieze, Maestro Dobel Artpothecary presented the final iteration of ‘The Fruit Chemist’ at this year’s fair February 17-20, 2022, a sensory bar experience inspired by Mexico’s traditional apothecaries, in which rare and unusual Mexican fruits are paired to complement Maestro Dobel’s smooth range of tequilas.

Steamed live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae launched a string of live performance videos with a live set featuring her new single “She’s All I Wanna Be.” Sony Group Corporation recently announced a new brand campaign, “Set The Stage” — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae (“you broke me first”). To bring fans even closer to the Sony Music artists they love, throughout the day, Tate McRae invited her followers to participate in the “Set The Stage” challenge. Fans in the United States submitted artwork of Tate’s song lyrics that turned into dynamic, visual works that she performed with during their “Set The Stage” live video performance

Back on the East Coast we hear that collectors were in love with the launch of Topknot Restoration at The Providence Flea. Lots of treasure was found by those lucky enough to buy some of the beautifully restored vintage collection on hand.

And coming up we have much to be thankful for in the near future. The New York Irish Whiskey Festival is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience for whiskey fans and those who have been patiently awaiting the return of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations. In partnership with Irish Whiskey experts, Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry of the World’s Best Bar – The Dead Rabbit, The New York Irish Whiskey Festival will feature a plethora of brands aimed to herald the dynamic category and highlight its versatility from whiskey drams to award-winning craft cocktails. The festival is taking place on Saturday, March 12th at The View at Battery Park.

Next week Hudson River Park Friends will host the 6th Annual Playground Committee luncheon. Hosted by co-host of NBC’s TODAY Show, Sheinelle Jones, the afternoon will honor Playground Committee Founding President Catherine Juracich.   The luncheon will feature music by DJ Mad Marj. Guests to include: Dylan Dryer, Sara Haines and others. The Luncheon Planning Committee includes Rebekah Klipper (co-president), Sarah Lambert (co-president); Wendy Amsterdam, Jenny Miller Dutton, Alexis Herron, Kasia Silverton, Jillian Simpson and Megan Stackhouse.

On March 15, The National Board of Review’s awards will celebrate the art of cinema, with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as their signature honors the Freedom of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. NBR Honorees include: Will Smith (Best Actor, King Richard); Rachel Zegler (Best Actress, West Side Story); Paul Thomas Anderson (Best Director, Licorice Pizza); Ciarán Hinds (Best Supporting Actor, Belfast); Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress, King Richard); Asghar Farhadi (Best Original Screenplay, A Hero); Joel Coen (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Tragedy of Macbeth); Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman (Best Breakthrough Performance, Licorice Pizza); Michael Sarnoski (Best Directorial Debut, Pig);  The Harder They Fall (Best Ensemble); Bruno Delbonnel (Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography) along with Zazie Beetz, Kenneth Branagh, Bradley Cooper, Danielle Deadwyler, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Michael Sarnoski, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

