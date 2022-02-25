On the Scene

The past 24 hours have been unsettling and unfortunate. When faced with destruction it can be hard to focus on other things. Across the world on our side of the Atlantic. We wish for nothing more than peace on this planet.

With so much hardship we still want to acknowledge some of the good things in the world that are helping us stay positive. Here is a look at some of the good things happening in America this week that we are thankful and grateful to be able to have freedom to do in the country. The Continental Literary Magazine. Underground burlesque, including sword swallowers, flame throwers , and naked human pin-cushions dawned sequins, feathers, and not little else, parading around to sounds of typewriters, with letters, books, and pens as props. The Continental brings together bylines by the finest writers of Central Europe (in translation) alongside the Americans best authors.The first issue of the magazine, themed P rejudice, features Roxane Gay (The Power of No: A Meditation on Boundaries and Black Womanhood), Noam Chomsky, Native American poet Lance Henson (Indians), Nigerian American Tope Folarin (Big Brother), and Judith Newman (I'm Here, I'm Disabled, Get Used To It). Copies of The Continental are on sale now at Barnes and Noble across the us!The second issue, entitled Crave, is due March 2022, and features an in depth interview with Marina Abramović (born in Serbia). On Sunday, New York's iconic Chelsea Hotel – once a sanctuary for authors Mark Twain, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Patti Smith, Jack Kerouac – was the setting for launching a new quarterly,

In Los Angeles, the outdoor premiere of the new horror thriller Incarnation took place on the rooftop of the magnificent Montalbán Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Attending cast featured Jessica Uberuaga, Taye Diggs and Antonio Jones and his mom Nica Williams were in attendance. Joining them were director Isaac Walsh; producer/actor Mike Hatton, executive producer Asko Akopyan, Academy Award Winner Nick Vallelonga and his girlfriend Jacqueline Lord and Apryl Jones. A host of events also took place across Los Angeles, from Jerry Gogosian’s party and installation reveal at Sunset at EDITION, with guests including Dylan Brosnan and Moses Sumney, to Whitewall, VerticalCrypto Art and Rarible hosting a Beyond Frieze event at Hollywood’s Bar Lis where Willow Smith attended. On Tuesday February 15th, artist Knowledge Bennett kicked off Frieze LA with an intimate rooftop cocktail reception at The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION celebrating the opening of his exhibition BLACK presented by ARTSY x THE KNOW CONTEMPORARY.

AUTRE magazine and Berlin-based König Galerie partnered for a private dinner to celebrate their signing of art world sensation Ayako Rokkaku to their roster, trained by Takashi Murakami and dubbed as one of the most anticipated solo booths at Frieze 2022. And, speaking of Frieze we hear attendees delighted in Maestro Dobel Tequila as creators of the world’s first Cristalino, brought Artpothecary, a creative platform that celebrates contemporary Mexican art and hospitality to Los Angeles. As the Official Tequila of Frieze, Maestro Dobel Artpothecary presented the final iteration of ‘The Fruit Chemist’ at this year’s fair February 17-20, 2022, a sensory bar experience inspired by Mexico’s traditional apothecaries, in which rare and unusual Mexican fruits are paired to complement Maestro Dobel’s smooth range of tequilas.