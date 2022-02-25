On the Scene

The past 24 hours have been unsettling and unfortunate. When faced with destruction it can be hard to focus on other things. Across the world on our side of the Atlantic. We wish for nothing more than peace on this planet.
With so much hardship we still want to acknowledge some of the good things in the world that are helping us stay positive. Here is a look at some of the good things happening in America this week that we are thankful and grateful to be able to have freedom to do in the country.
Steamed live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae launched a string of live performance videos with a live set featuring her new single “She’s All I Wanna Be.” Sony Group Corporation recently announced a new brand campaign, “Set The Stage” — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae (“you broke me first”). To bring fans even closer to the Sony Music artists they love, throughout the day, Tate McRae invited her followers to participate in the “Set The Stage” challenge. Fans in the United States submitted artwork of Tate’s song lyrics that turned into dynamic, visual works that she performed with during their “Set The Stage” live video performance
Back on the East Coast we hear that collectors were in love with the launch of Topknot Restoration at The Providence Flea. Lots of treasure was found by those lucky enough to buy some of the beautifully restored vintage collection on hand.
And coming up we have much to be thankful for in the near future. The New York Irish Whiskey Festival is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience for whiskey fans and those who have been patiently awaiting the return of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations. In partnership with Irish Whiskey experts, Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry of the World’s Best Bar – The Dead Rabbit, The New York Irish Whiskey Festival will feature a plethora of brands aimed to herald the dynamic category and highlight its versatility from whiskey drams to award-winning craft cocktails. The festival is taking place on Saturday, March 12th at The View at Battery Park.
Next week Hudson River Park Friends will host the 6th Annual Playground Committee luncheon. Hosted by co-host of NBC’s TODAY Show, Sheinelle Jones, the afternoon will honor Playground Committee Founding President Catherine Juracich. The luncheon will feature music by DJ Mad Marj. Guests to include: Dylan Dryer, Sara Haines and others. The Luncheon Planning Committee includes Rebekah Klipper (co-president), Sarah Lambert (co-president); Wendy Amsterdam, Jenny Miller Dutton, Alexis Herron, Kasia Silverton, Jillian Simpson and Megan Stackhouse.
On March 15, The National Board of Review’s awards will celebrate the art of cinema, with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as their signature honors the Freedom of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. NBR Honorees include: Will Smith (Best Actor, King Richard); Rachel Zegler (Best Actress, West Side Story); Paul Thomas Anderson (Best Director, Licorice Pizza); Ciarán Hinds (Best Supporting Actor, Belfast); Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress, King Richard); Asghar Farhadi (Best Original Screenplay, A Hero); Joel Coen (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Tragedy of Macbeth); Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman (Best Breakthrough Performance, Licorice Pizza); Michael Sarnoski (Best Directorial Debut, Pig); The Harder They Fall (Best Ensemble); Bruno Delbonnel (Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography) along with Zazie Beetz, Kenneth Branagh, Bradley Cooper, Danielle Deadwyler, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Michael Sarnoski, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and others.
Google+
YouTube
RSS