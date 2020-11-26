MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
On This Thanksgiving I Am Thankful For The Men Who Tried To Preserve Our Rights

On This Thanksgiving I Am Thankful For The Men Who Tried To Preserve Our Rights


The Declaration of Independence, set the course of our history and yet it seems that it is being shredded in front of our eyes.

I am thankful that General Flynn has been pardoned. The way this war hero and his family were treated by the Government of the US, was a serious injustice. This can and never should happen again. He and his family were put through 4 years of hell, because he stood up for the American people, just because he had political ties that were unpopular. We should be embarrassed for what happened to this man.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I am grateful our founders who put us before them, not imposing a dictatorship or a Kingship.

When our rights are abused we are told to depose and throw off such government. Tyranny was not to be accepted.

I am grateful somebody put us first, not last!

I am grateful for those rights.

Trial by punishment was our safety net. No taxes were to be imposed without our consent.

I am grateful that in this country we are still free and cherish these moments of rights instilled to keep our freedom as it seems we are slowly losing them.

I pray God keeps us free and we start standing up for these rights.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

