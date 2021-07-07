‘Once Upon a Crime’ – Esther Ludlow Podcast Intrigues on Road to Success

It feels that everyone these days has a podcast. What only a few years ago used to be a solo producer in a room with a script and microphone has exploded into a fully-fledged professional industry within the last 5-10 years. Because of this, it’s no surprise that the podcast industry as a whole has become not only wildly popular as a potential entry point into thought leadership and entrepreneurship, but also wildly saturated.

As such, podcasters have been forced to not only build a platform for niche audiences in order for their podcasts to thrive and grow, but also to find ways for their podcasts to grow in listeners and episode downloads amidst an ever-widening industry.

Esther Ludlow is one such podcaster. Since launching her podcast, Once Upon A Crime in 2016, Ludlow’s podcast has grown to over 200 episodes with more than 25 million total downloads in only five short years.

“Everyone has gotten into the podcasting game,” says Ludlow. “What used to be an independent show host with a microphone has, over the last few years, morphed into an industry regularly making multi-million dollar deals with networks producing podcasts fronted by well-known names like Shaquille O’Neal, Conan O’Brien, Bruce Springsteen, and Barack Obama.”

Due to this increased saturation in podcasts in recent years, only a handful of wholly independent podcasts can stay on the top charts on the strength of their originally produced content, storytelling, and commitment alone. This makes the success of Ludlow’s podcast, Once Upon a Crime, all the more noteworthy, especially regarding the growth and success of the true-crime podcast genre.

As one of the earliest independent true crime podcast producers, Ludlow has seen the true crime genre become a hot media commodity. Even while competing for audience share with true crime star powers like Dateline, Nancy Grace, and the Oxygen Network, Once Upon a Crime has managed to remain at the top of the podcast industry’s true crime charts.

Over the last few years, however, the popularity of true crime television, documentaries, films, and even networks has exploded . Ludlow points to early true-crime podcasts such as Serial, Criminal, and True Crime Garage amongst others, for credit in setting off this trend.

“True crime podcasts were the first places that ‘true crime fanatics’ found their people,” Ludlow adds. “When Serial first premiered, it made me recognize that there was an audience for true crime in podcasting. I was already planning to launch my own show for fun, but I immediately had thousands of listeners, so I decided to really dedicate time and effort to make the podcast the best I could,” said Ludlow in an interview earlier this year.

After less than two years since launching Once Upon A Crime, Ludlow began podcasting full-time. As of 2021, her podcast has over 200 episodes and more than 50K listeners a month.

One of the most inspirational factors behind Ludlow and her podcast is the fact that, when she originally started podcasting, only a handful of women led podcasts that topped the download charts. However, as podcasting became more available and accessible to a wider audience and broader number of independent producers, Ludlow has seen the number of women-led podcasts grow to encompass some approximate 12% of all podcast producers and hosts.

“The business of podcasting as an independent producer is extremely challenging,” said Ludlow, “it takes years of passion, dedication, and commitment for your show to become profitable with or without joining a network.”

In Ludlow’s own words, she believes that the advent of podcasting as a storytelling platform has been a boon for many other women looking to build connections, share their experiences, and instill their passion for their work onto others.

“Podcasting is a great medium for women,” Ludlow told Influencive earlier this year. “Storytelling, building connections through conversation, and sharing what we are passionate about,” are all reasons why Ludlow believes the podcasting industry has become a more attractive platform for more women like herself in recent years.

If you are interested in learning more about the true crimes in Ludlows Once Upon a Crime episodes, you can find them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and YouTube or on the podcast’s website at truecrimepodcast.com.

Cover art by Photo by Matt Botsford on Unsplash