One Billionth Pound Marker Serves as Sobering Reminder of New York City’s On-Going Hunger Crisis Amid the Pandemic

On September 1, the first day of Hunger Action Month, City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, will be rescuing and delivering the organization’s billionth pound of food for New Yorkers in need since its founding in 1982, to Hour Children, a leading provider of services to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in New York State. This sobering milestone underscores the growing number of New Yorkers experiencing hunger on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which food insecurity rates surged 41% overall in New York City – and a stunning 53% among NYC children – with a disproportionate impact upon communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic.

This year, Hunger Action Month, the annual campaign to raise awareness of food insecurity across the country and mobilize the public to take action to feed those in need, begins as New York City continues its long recovery from the pandemic. Since March 2020, City Harvest has rescued nearly 200 million pounds of food and delivered it, free of charge, to hundreds of soup kitchens and food pantries across the city — an unprecedented effort that was more than double the amount of food the organization rescued and delivered over the same time period pre-pandemic.