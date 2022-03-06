One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis A Night To Remember

Friday night Carnegie Hall was filled with the glorious music of The New York Pops and their guest the golden voiced Emmy, SAG, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis. This concert, One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis, was to be performed in 2020 and finally debuted to a sold out crowd.

Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, the night started with the Pops played an electrifying “Pin Ball Wizard” from the show Mr. Lewis made his Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy. The arrangement was by Pops own Mr. Reineke.

Entering the stage looking suave and debonaire Norm and the Pops treated us to the Charles Strouse and Lee Adams “This Is The Life” from Golden Boy. This is the perfect opening number for any concert, cabaret or singing engagement. This upbeat song’s melody and melodic structure is so indicative of the era it was written.

Next up David Shire and Richard Maltby’s lyrical “Starting Here, Starting Now”. Maltby was present to hear this song sung to perfection.

Right now the hottest ticket in New York is to The Music Man. Norm performed the role of Harold Hill at the Kennedy Center and his version of “Ya Got Trouble” was definitely musical.

Claiming the distinction of being the first African American to play The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, and then recreating the role two more times Mr. Lewis let loose on “The Music of The Night” to receive his first standing ovation. He vocals were truly magnificent.

The New York Pops then played a medley of “At The End of the Day” and “Do You Hear The People Sing” from the classic musical Les Miserables.

Lewis then partnered with Steven Reineke, playing Valjean for “The Confrontation”.

The second and third standing ovation came after his controlled and stratospheric “Stars” and “Bring Him Home” again froml Les Miserables.

Ending the first act was two versions of “I Got Plenty of Nuttin'” from Porgy & Bess / The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess.

Opening up the second act The Pops performed a haunting medley of the music of Sweeney Todd. This was fabulously arranged by Don Sebesky.

Back “Waiting For Life To Begin” Lewis brought back his performance as Papa Ge in Once on This Island.

Water was a theme as “”The World Above” and a delightful “Poor Unfortunate Souls” reminded us of Lewis’s role of King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

What was so fabulous about this concert was the layout of the songs and the fact Norm sang songs he doesn’t sing in these shows, offering us another side of this Muti talented performer.

Continuing with Mr. Lewis’s career a Henry Mancini arrangement of selections from Jesus Christ Superstar brought Easter vibes to the concert hall.

“Home” from The Wiz had the audience feeling connected to both Mr. Lewis and each other.

With the climate the way it is “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime had Lewis shedding a new light to the Ahrens and Flaherty anthem.

The Marvin Gaye classic “What’s Going On” continued the theme, as he mentioned that Spike Lee was in attendance.

Having performed in the show Sondheim on Sondheim, “Being Alive” was the final song on the announced concert and allowed for a forth standing ovation.

However the encore numbers included an acapella version of “The Black National Anthem” and the Burt Bacharach/Hal David hit “What The World Needs Now”, leaving the audience thrilled for a night of song, music and entertainment.

The New York Pops is a New York treasure, as it proved once again last night. I look forward to coming back March 16th for Carpetha Jenkins and Tony DeSare and the music of Nelson Riddle and for The New York Pops, 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.