One of T2C’s Recommendations For Best Musical Broadbend, Arkansas To Live Stream

T2C is excited to announce that the Transport Group filmed a performance of its world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas and it will be available for video streaming beginning Monday, July 20 for four weeks. An original cast recording will be released by Broadway Records later this month.

Audiences can stream Broadbend, Arkansas, which is hosted by Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper,at transportgroup.org free of charge. In lieu of a ticket fee, the company encourages contributions be made to the Black Theatre Network at blacktheatrenetwork.org.

A special live discussion with the cast and creative team will take place on July 23 at 7pm ET with guests Marcia Pendelton of Walk Tall Girl Productions and Black Theatre Network President Andre Harrington, moderated by NYU Associate Professor Michael Dinwiddie. To register, visit transportgroup.org.

Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with Act 1 (“Just One Q”) book and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh with music by Ted Shen and Act 2 (“Ruby”) book and lyrics by Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III (two-time OBIE winner), played last fall at The Duke on 42nd Street, with a cast featuring Justin Cunningham (Netflix’s When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton who received a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. The production recently received three Antonyo Award nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical for Ms. Fulton. In Broadbend, Arkansas, a Black family grapples with decades of inequality, violence, and oppression in the South. As the ‘60s Civil Rights Movement grips the nation, a nursing home orderly named Benny delicately balances his role as caregiver to an ornery white resident with that as provider for his own family. Thirty years later, his daughter Ruby struggles to understand an incident of police brutality against her 15-year-old son. Spanning nearly half a century and three generations, Broadbend, Arkansas contemplates the cycle of violence in our country and the struggle to find hope and create change against a backdrop of hate that plagues America. The lighting design for Broadbend, Arkansas is by Jen Schriever; costume design is by Peiyi Wong; sound design is by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach. The scenic consultant is Dane Laffrey. Casting is by Nora Brennan Casting, CSA. Music direction is by Deborah K. Abramson. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.

Transport Group is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award recognizing its “breadth of vision and presentation of challenging productions,” a special citation from the prestigious New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and a special OBIE Award, as well as numerous other awards and award nominations from the Outer Critics’ Circle, Lucille Lortel Awards, Obie Awards, Off-Broadway Alliance, Drama League, and others. Founded in 2001, Transport Group stages new works and re-imagined revivals—both plays and musicals—that explore the challenges of relationship and identity in modern America. Currently headed by founder Jack Cummings III (Artistic Director) and Denise Dickens (Executive Director), Transport Group most recently produced the revival of Meredith Willson’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown(starring Tony nominee Beth Malone) nominated for seven Drama Desk awards, and the world premiere musicalBroadbend, Arkansas. Other recent productions include the critically acclaimed revival of The Trial of the Catonsville Nine, Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlan’s world premiere musical Renascence (Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical), Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke (starring Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland) with Classic Stage Company, Eugene O’Neill’s Strange Interlude starring David Greenspan (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance as well as an Obie Award for Greenspan and Cummings), and Picnic & Come Back, Little Sheba: William Inge in Rep, which received two Drama Desk nominations and three OBIE Awards (Jack Cummings III for Direction, Heather MacRae for Performance, Dane Laffrey for Scenic Design). Additional recent productions include the first off-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John “Lypsinka” Epperson; Three Days To See, a world premiere theatrical exploration of Helen Keller through her own writings; Broadway’s Lysistrata Jones, the critically acclaimed revival of John Cariani’s modern classic Almost, Maine; Michael John LaChiusa’s Queen of the Mist (winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical), and a re-imagined revival of the John Van Druten’s classic I Remember Mama which was included in The New York Times’ Top Ten Productions of 2014 and The New Yorker’s Top Cultural Moments of 2014. In addition to mainstage productions, Transport Group also produces one-night-only, star-studded concert events, often featuring the productions’ original orchestrations performed by as many as 60 actors and musicians. Concert titles have included Baby (2012), The Music Man (2014), Peter Pan (2016), A Man of No Importance (2016), Man of La Mancha(2017), Promises, Promises (2018), and Sweet Charity (2019).

Streaming of Broadbend, Arkansas will be available Monday, July 20 through Sunday, August 16 at transportgroup.org free of charge and with registration at http://transportgroup.org/broadbend-streaming. In lieu of a ticket fee, Transport Group encourages contributions be made to Black Theatre Network, an organization comprised of artists, educators, scholars, students and theatre lovers who are dedicated to the exploration and preservation of the theatrical visions of the African Diaspora. For 30 years, the Black Theatre Network has collected, processed and distributed information that supports the professional and personal development of its membership. For more information, visit transportgroup.org.