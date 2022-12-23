One Year From Legalized Sports Betting, Will Online Poker be Next in NY?

To the outside world, New York’s gambling regulations are a mystery wrapped up in an enigma. Casinos have for years been the exclusive domains of the Native American tribes, yet suddenly big brand supercasinos are appearing across the state. In January, sports betting was legalized, prompting several other states to follow suit. But what of poker? That’s another story and one that could develop over the coming year.

A brief poker history of New York

Gambling or competition? Skill or luck? These are the questions that have dog New York poker and could decide its future. If you consult online poker laws by state, you will see that no two US state’s poker laws are identical, but all have one thing in common. Even to trained eyes well versed in legalese, they are complex to the point of incomprehensibility.

Let’s take a step back and look at how gambling law has changed over the years. According to historians, the early settlers were fond of a wager, but gambling was frowned upon by the most influential social groups and was made illegal in the mid-19th century. New York’s gambling rules began to relax in the second part of the 20th century, and by the 1970s, horse racing, bingo and that great institution, the NY state lottery were all on the menu.

When casinos started to appear on reservation land in the 1990s, poker was among the games on offer and so made a welcome return to New York after an absence of almost 200 years. However, it was a man called Lawrence DiCristina who really challenged the status quo.

The legal status of poker in New York

In 2011, DiCristina arranged a friendly game of real money poker in Staten Island, with a $300 buy-in. DiCristina levied a five percent rake, so took $15 per player. The police arrived within minutes, brought an end to the gaming and arrested DiCristina for running an illegal gambling business. He was found guilty, but appealed on the grounds that poker is a game of skill, not luck, and therefore it should not be subject to the same restrictions.

The following year, his appeal was upheld by Judge Jack B Weinstead. He agreed that poker is a game of skill, not chance, and so is not subject to the same laws as blackjack, slots, roulette and so on.

This all came about at a time of regulatory change. Governor Andrew Cuomo approved legislation that paved the way for those new super casinos we mentioned. Last year, the sports betting rules were passed. In between, Sen John Boniak introduced a bill that would build on the precedent set by DiCristina and formally recognize poker as a game of skill.

Two years and two amendments later, it passed the New York Senate Finance Committee and was formally accepted by the Senate. From there, it was just a case of sending it to the State Assembly for final approval.

Sadly, that was as far as it got. The bill was set aside for “future consideration” and has never been touched since. Perhaps now, however, with the success of sports betting, it the time to pick it up and revisit it.