Online, Nation Wide Open Casting Call For Emojiland The Musical

Visceral Entertainment today announced that after a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run in 2020, Emojiland is launching a national tour in the Summer of 2022 – cities, theaters, and dates are to be announced soon. The show’s creators will take a unique approach to finding the touring cast: through a nationwide social media campaign, seeking out undiscovered talent from across the country, and open- ing all roles to all performers, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, or ex- perience level.

The audition process begins immediately, with submissions now open through March 27th, 2022. Performers wishing to apply should go to Emojiland.com for eligibility requirements, audition materials and submission instructions. Those auditioning will post their audition video on the social media channel of their choice, and then upload their video link with their application at Emojiland.com. Following the first submission period, the show’s creative team will narrow down the prospective performers through multiple online audition rounds, culminating in the finalists getting flown to New York City by the producers for their final callback.

“It’s our true hope that this opportunity fulfills a core tenet of the show, connecting Emojiland fans and artists in a way that uplifts the musical theatre community at large,” said the show’s Co-Creator, Keith Har- rison Dworkin. “Just as anyone and everyone can use emojis to express themselves in the digital realm, we invite everyone and anyone to audition for these dynamically iconic roles. If you’ve got the talent, we want to see it!” Co-Creator Laura Schein, who also originated the role of Smize in the Off-Broadway cast, added, “We’re thrilled to be expanding the Emojiland i family!”

Emojiland originally opened Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street on January 19th, 2020, where it received a New York Times Critics’ Pick and played a total of 11 Previews and 59 Performances prior to the shutdown of the theatre industry on March 12th, 2020. The show occupies a unique place amongst those which were shuttered two years ago by the COVID-19 virus: the musical’s second act focuses on a society battling a computer virus which is spreading throughout the emoji population.

Michael Chase Gosselin, one of Emojiland is lead producers, commented, “We always felt that Keith and Laura possessed an extraordinary ability to mirror and satirize our own society in Emojiland , but we never could have imagined that the ‘virus’ subplot would prove to be so eerily prescient. Two years after the pandemic closed us down, we hope that, like the citizens of Emojiland , this is an opportunity for a real ‘reset,’ and we can’t wait to share this uplifting show with fans outside of New York.”

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike “The Emoji Movie,”Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece inspired by The Unicode® Standard, about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn’t want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for their own good; a face with sunglasses who can’t see past their own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society – and a heart – can face: Who are we? And who matters?

Emojiland was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and earned 12 award nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 New York Musical Festival. The original Off-Broadway production, a NYT Critic’s Pick, earned 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards and Nominations for 4 Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Off-Broad- way Alliance Award.

Emojiland’s music and orchestrations are by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book & lyrics are by Keith Harrison Dworkin & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King). The creative team also includes David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume & Make-Up Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Ken Good- win (Sound Design), Lisa Renkel & Possible (Projection Design), Bobbie Zlotnik (Hair & Wig Design), Lena Ga- brielle (Music Supervision), Nick Wilders (Music Director), and Josephine Kearns (Gender Consultant).

Emojiland is produced by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka), MP Productions LLC, Alan & Sandra Scheinbaum, The Dodgers, Brad Cerenzia, Vanessa Leuck & Ethan Popp, and Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell). Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager/Executive Producer, Tinc Productions is the Production Manager, and Exclusive Tour Direction is by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. Advertising is by Hofstetter + Partners, Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway, and Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane, CSA/Binder Casting.

Emojiland was originally presented by the New York Musical Festival (Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer). Emojiland was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

The Original Cast Recording of Emojiland is available now at BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold.

Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.