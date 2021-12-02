Open Auditions NJ Rep 2022 Season

UPDATE: Due to concerns of the new COVID variant all auditions should be submitted via email to njrep@njrep.org by Dec 13.

For the audition please prepare 2 contemporary, contrasting monologues (one comedic, one dramatic) totaling no more than 3 minutes. In addition, singers should prepare a comic song and ballad – audition cut.

THE FOREST (World Premiere)

Playwright Lia Romeo; Director SuzAnne Barabas

Rehearsals begin on or about February 22, 2022

Performances March 17 – April 10, 2022

Juliet is losing her marriage. Her mother Pam is losing her memory. And there’s a mysterious forest growing in and around their living room. Is it any wonder Juliet starts sleeping with one of her high school students? Or that Pam develops a crush on her male caregiver? This is a play about weird love and what to do when there aren’t any right answers.

CAST BREAKDOWN

PAM: 60s, smart, stubborn, independent, slowly losing her memory – CAST and ACCEPTED

JULIET: 40s, smart, caring, very unhappy – CAST and ACCEPTED

ANDREW: 17, sweet, a bit of a nerd, has the weight of the world on his shoulders. A person of color. Should be played by an actor 18 – 22.

MIGUEL: 30’s-40s, friendly, empathic, a former actor, now a caretaker. Latino.

THE HUMMINGBIRDS: A Comedy of Menace (U.S. Premiere)

Playwright Garrett Jon Groenveld

Rehearsals and Performances To Be Announced

Been unemployed too long? Welcome to a very special office of the Unemployment Bureau! Here you will work with two very special unemployment counselors to place you into a job today. It may not be a job you are qualified to do, or a job that’s safe for anyone to do, but you will have to do it. Because if you can walk, you can work! The play also concerns domestic terrorism, strippers and weaponized hummingbirds. The Hummingbirds won the 2012 Global Age Project and the 2012 Internationalists Global Playwrighting Prize (7 Presentations in 7 countries – US, Romania, Spain, Mexico, The Netherlands, Germany and Singapore). The play has not received an English language production, but is on tour in Romania (in Romanian) and has been produced in Spanish in Zaragoza, Spain and two acclaimed productions in Mexico City, Mexico.

CAST BREAKDOWN

ONE – Any age, person of color, any gender identification – Single

TWO – Any age, any race, gender identification– Not single – CAST and ACCEPTED

NOW COMES THE FUN PART: A Musical Celebration of Life After 50 (World Premiere)

Written by James Hindman, Lynne Halliday, Mark Waldrop; Music by Jeffrey Lodin; Director/Choreographer Mark Waldrop; Music Supervisor Jeffrey Lodin

First rehearsal on our about May 17, 2022

Performances June 9 – July 10, 2022

Now Comes the Fun Part is a musical revue with original songs and skits about what it’s like when we reach 50 – what happens to our bodies, our family, our minds, our sex life, is touched upon in a comical way. Anyone who’s received that dreaded AARP card will relate!

CAST BREAKDOWN

MAN 1 – BARITONE – Rock Chops a plus 45 – 55

MAN 2 – TENOR – Character Material 45 – 55

WOMAN 1 – MEZ SOPRANO 45 – 55

WOMAN 2 – ALTO-MEZ SOPRANO with strong belt 45 -55

Looking for versatile actors (45-55) who have funny in their toolboxes, but can also be vulnerable, and can move well. A sense of absurdity would be nice, too. The 90-minute evening is lots of fun, but not schticky or wafer-thin. TBA August 4 – August 28, 2022

THE PIN-UP GIRLS (NJ Premiere)

By James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin; Director James Hindman, Musical Supervisor Jeffrey Lodin; Choreographer Eugenio Contenti

First Rehearsal September 20, 2022

October 13 – November 20, 2022

From the Andrew Sisters to Hip Hop! From WWI to Afghanistan, The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters from our troops overseas. While singing at their local VFW hall, four friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters that go back a hundred years. Inspired by what they find – funny, romantic, and poignant – the “ladies” put on a show to help save the floundering VFW center, one that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country.

CAST BREAKDOWN

LEANNE – Versatile Alto/Mezzo Soprano, any race, female. 20’s – 30’s.

MEGAN – Mezzo with high belt, any race, female. 20’s – 30’s.

DANA – Mezzo with high belt, any race, female. 20’s – 30’s.

JOEL – Bari-tenor, any race, male. 20’s – 30’s.

In addition to the plays listed we are looking for all types of actors for our Salon Readings Series.

Additional plays to be announced. Plays and dates subject to change.