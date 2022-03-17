Open Submissions: Short New Play Festival 2022: Alchemy

The deadline for submissions, ​Monday, April 4, 2022, is fast-approaching! Don’t miss this opportunity to add your voice to the new classical canon.

Theyare looking for work with a classical inspiration. Red Bull Theater’s 12th Annual Short New Play Festival is scheduled for Monday, July 11, 2022. This year’s theme? Alchemy. Six brand new short plays will be selected from this open-submission process to be presented alongside new plays from commissioned writers, Stephen Adly Guirgis (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, Our Lady of 121st Street) and Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?).

“Each year we look for fresh and exhilarating work with classical inspiration. This year’s theme is ‘Alchemy.’ But that’s just a jumping off point. We hope that playwrights from throughout the world will review and respond to our mission to revitalize the classics. Playwrights are encouraged to riff on a classical character, borrow a classical milieu, or be inspired to create a brand new style of dramatic verse. Finding inspiration from classics beyond the traditional Western canon is welcome. Through this festival, we hope to cultivate dialogues with classical theater in a multitude of creative and surprising ways.”

– Jesse Berger | Founder & Artistic Director

Open Submission Guidelines

Using the theme Alchemy, write a short play that: makes use of heightened language, and/or is in conversation with a classical theme, style, or story from any cultural tradition; is no more than 10 minutes in length; is self-contained with a beginning, middle and end; is an original, unpublished, and never previously produced new work. Get the complete guidelines.

Selected Playwrights will receive a staged reading of their play, performed by an ensemble company of some of New York City’s finest actors as part of this year’s festival, scheduled for Monday, July 11th. Selected playwrights will receive a commissioning fee of $400; travel reimbursement of up to $400 to attend the festival rehearsal and performance; will be consulted on choices for the shared ensemble cast; will have final script approval; and will have the opportunity to have their play published and licensed by Stage Rights as part of our Red Bull Shorts series.

​Deadline: 12 Noon April 4, 2022.