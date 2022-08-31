MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Opening Night at Two Jews, Talking

Two Jews Talking opened last night at the Theatre at St Clements, 423 West 46 Street. T2C reviewed and Magda Katz covered the opening night party

Brenda Vacarro, Greg Mullavey and Hal Linden

Bernie Topel and Greg Mullavey

Bernie Topel and his wife

Ed Weinberger, Dan Wackerman, Bernie Topel, Hal Linden, Ed Gaynes

 

Off Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

