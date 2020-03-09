Opening Night of About Love

Culture Project’s About Love, opening night had T2C’s Magda Katz interviewing the cast and creatives. This new play with songs and music is based on Russian author Ivan Turgenev’s autobiographical short story “First Love,” first published in 1860. With music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and script and direction by Will Pomerantz, this story we have heard before, is a sweet telling of a memory play, when a young man has his first romantic awakening, resultant in heartbreak.
