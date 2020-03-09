Opening Night of About Love

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Culture Project’s About Love, opening night had T2C’s Magda Katz interviewing the cast and creatives. This new play with songs and music is based on Russian author Ivan Turgenev’s autobiographical short story “First Love,” first published in 1860. With music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and script and direction by Will Pomerantz, this story we have heard before, is a sweet telling of a memory play, when a young man has his first romantic awakening, resultant in heartbreak.

Nancy Harrow-music/lyrics  
Will Pomerantz-director/writer

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

