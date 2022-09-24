MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Opening Night of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood and You Are There

Opening Night of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood and You Are There

The world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin opened last night. It is The York’s first mainstage production since the pandemic began in March, 2020 and the flood which forced them from their home of 30 years at St. Peter’s Theater in January 2021, and is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.

Lee Roy Reams and Darrell T. Joe

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner, with book by Barry Kleinbort and music direction by David Hancock Turner. The cast features Jeremy Benton, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Melinda Porto, Corinne Munsch, and Sean Quinn.

Kaitlyn Davidson and Marilyn Maye

Darrell T. Joe

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more! Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Riki Kane Larimer James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto meeting Marilyn Maye

Jeremy Benton, Marilyn Maye, Kaitlyn Davidson

Performances for the limited engagement of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood began September 13, 2022 and will continue through Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at The York Theatre Company at Theatre St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues,). Opening Night is Thursday evening, September 22, 2022 at 7:00PM.

Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson and Danny Gardner

Kaitlyn Davidson

Corinne Munsch

Sean Quinn

Jeremy Benton

Danny Gardner

Darien Crago

Melinda Porto

Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto

Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Riki Kane Larimer joins the cast-Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto

Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Melinda Porto and Corinne Munsch

Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner, Jeremy Benton and Sean Quinn

Related Items
Off Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Off Broadway News: As You Like It!, The Public Theatre, The New Group and Ensemble Studio Theatre,

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2022
Read More

Off-Broadway: Previews And Openings From Now Until October

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2022
Read More

Mama, I Want To Sing! Auditions

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, Take Me Out, Into The Woods and Little Shop of Horrors

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, Hadestown, Funny Girl, Almost Famous The Musical and Cost of Living

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical The Step and Repeat

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Meet The Cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Jason Woods’ The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper Is Beyond Talented and Must Be Seen

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2022
Read More

Kinky Boots Is Sexier Than Ever

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2022
Read More