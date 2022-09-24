Opening Night of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood and You Are There

The world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin opened last night. It is The York’s first mainstage production since the pandemic began in March, 2020 and the flood which forced them from their home of 30 years at St. Peter’s Theater in January 2021, and is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner, with book by Barry Kleinbort and music direction by David Hancock Turner. The cast features Jeremy Benton, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Melinda Porto, Corinne Munsch, and Sean Quinn.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more! Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Performances for the limited engagement of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood began September 13, 2022 and will continue through Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at The York Theatre Company at Theatre St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues,). Opening Night is Thursday evening, September 22, 2022 at 7:00PM.