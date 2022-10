Opening Night of Gingold Theatrical Group Candida

Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw’s most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw’s Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell

Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy

David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess

Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida

Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks

and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy

Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”)

and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) serve as understudies.