Opening Night Of On Your Feet at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened On Your Feet! this weekend. Performances began on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.
From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more.
On Your Feet! is directed by Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, and Jekyll & Hyde; Regional: Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse, Baldwin Wallace University, NYMF, and The Players Theatre) and choreographed by Sandalio Alvarez (Enegman: In The Heights, Newsies; Broadway: The Lion King, In The Heights; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theater; TV/Film: “The Lopez Show,” “The Today Show,” “So You Think You Can Dance”).
