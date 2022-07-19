MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Opening Night Of On Your Feet at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened On Your Feet! this weekend. Performances began on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Check out photos from opening night below!

Victor Souffrant, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more.

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and cast

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Carol Beaugard, Nicole Paloma Sarro

Carol Beaugard

Carol Beaugard

Nicole Paloma Sarro

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant

The ensemble

The ensemble

The cast

The cast

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant, Carol Beaugard and the cast

On Your Feet! is directed by Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, and Jekyll & Hyde; Regional: Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse, Baldwin Wallace University, NYMF, and The Players Theatre) and choreographed by Sandalio Alvarez (Enegman: In The Heights, Newsies; Broadway: The Lion King, In The Heights; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theater; TV/Film: “The Lopez Show,” “The Today Show,” “So You Think You Can Dance”).

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant

Victor Souffrant

Carol Beaugard, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Nicole Paloma Sarro and Gabriela Moscoso

Carol Beaugard, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, and Gabriela Moscoso

Mathew Bautista, Jasmine Maldonado and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

Jasmine Maldonado

Dana Iannuzzi, Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble

Luca Silva

Nicole Paloma Sarro

Dana Iannuzzi (Director) and her siblings…Christinne, Nick and Alessandro

Music Director -Erika R. Gamez and members of the band- Ray Sabatello, Gary Meyer, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell, Brent Chiarello, Brian Lewis and Kevin Twigg

Sofia Jarmel

Luca Silva and Sofia Jarmel

Mathew Bautista

Sharlane Conner

Susan Oliveras

Camila Cardona and Rodolfo Santamarina

Vincent Ortega

David DeAlmo

Some of the Creative Team- Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Cecilia Gutierrez (Costumes), Dana Iannuzzi (Director), Erika R. Gamez (Music Director), Aja Jackson (Lighting Design) and Jessica Cancino (Scenic Design)

Gabriela Moscoso

Stevie Bovo

Facundo Agustin

Marina Vidal

Ryan Morales

The Cast and Creative of On Your Feet

