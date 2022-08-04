Opening Night of The Butcher Boy And You Are There

The World Premiere of the new musical The Butcher Boy, with book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon, began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 21, 2022. Featuring direction by Ciarán O’Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy opened on August 1 for a limited run through September 11, 2022.

The cast includes

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, Hadestown National Tour) as “Francie Brady,”

Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as “Mrs. Nugent/Kathleen,”

Kerry Conte (The Streets of New York) as “Mary/Mary/Mary,”

Joe Cassidy (Waitress) as “Alo/William,”

Scott Stangland(Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as “Da”

Andrea Lynn Green (The Home Place) as “Ma,”

Daniel Marconi (Made by God) as “Phillip Nugent,”

Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon) as “Pig 1.”

Carey Rebecca Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour) as “Pig 2,”

Polly McKie (The Streets of New York) as “Pig 3,”

David Baida (On Your Feet!) as “Pig 4,”

