MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Opening Night of The Butcher Boy And You Are There

The World Premiere of the new musical The Butcher Boy, with book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon, began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 21, 2022. Featuring direction by Ciarán O’Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy opened on August 1 for a limited run through September 11, 2022.

Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon (Book, Music and Lyrics)

The cast includes

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves MeHadestown National Tour) as “Francie Brady,”

Nicholas Barasch and Michele Ragusa 

Michele Ragusa and Ciaran O’Reilly (Director)

Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as “Mrs. Nugent/Kathleen,”

Kerry Conte (The Streets of New York) as “Mary/Mary/Mary,”

Joe Cassidy and Ashley McHugh

Joe Cassidy (Waitress) as “Alo/William,”

Tiffany Topel and Scott Stangland

Scott Stangland(Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as “Da”

Sebastian Gores and Andrea Lynn Green

Andrea Lynn Green (The Home Place) as “Ma,”

Katie Van Horn and Daniel Marconi

Daniel Marconi (Made by God) as “Phillip Nugent,”

Teddy Trice and Clare Trice

Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon) as “Pig 1.”

Carey Rebecca Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour) as “Pig 2,”

Polly McKie (The Streets of New York) as “Pig 3,”

David Baida and Benjamin Ramos

David Baida (On Your Feet!) as “Pig 4,”

In attendance:

Michael Cerveris

Stephen Schwartz

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield

Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding

Christian Strange

Stacey Ornstein ad David Hancock Turner (Musical Director)

David Hancock Turner with the band- Mike Rosengarten, Joseph Wallace, Martha Hyde and Danielle Giulini

David Hancock Turner and Asher Muldoon

Nicholas Barasch and Asher Muldoon

Nicholas Barasch and Andrea Lynn Green

Ciaran O’Reilly, Nicholas Barasch and Charlotte Moore

Nicholas Barasch and Charlotte Moore

 

 

