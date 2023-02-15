Opening Night Of West Side Story at The Argyle Theatre

Ladies, if you’d like to see the funniest, naughtiest, bawdiest bunch of babes, check out 1812’s production of “Broads” currently running at the Plays and Players Theatre until February 26th. Curated and directed by Artistic Director, Jennifer Childs, “Broads” is a comedic revue with music featuring the words of wit and wisdom from the mouths of Sophie Tucker, Mae West, Belle Barthe, Saucy Sylvia, Rusty Warren, Moms Mabley and a host of other fearless comediennes who paved the way for such contemporaries as Wanda Sykes, Amy Shumer and Lisa Lampanelli. The list could go on. These were all strong, outspoken dames who weren’t afraid to tell it like it was about men, sexual mores and societal injustice.

There are songs that these pioneer women sang, readings from their books and plays and the best of their stand-up routines. I always knew that Mae West wrote plays that ran on Broadway to scandalous revues and sold out audiences which made her a star. But I didn’t know that she also wrote novels about bad ass women. However, there are the Mae West one liners that we all remember. And there are some Sophie Tucker jokes that you may recognize as Bette Midler incorporated them into her act. There are a few songs that you may have heard before but there’s one song you probably never heard of — which should send you into torrents of giggles. But I can’t tell you the title or it will give the joke away.

Childs’ third exploration of women in comedy features, Melanye Finister, Rebecca Robbins and Mary Elizabeth Scallen. All these ladies deliver the material with verve and style. They are funny, sassy and classy (even when the jokes aren’t). But a vocal stand out is Rebecca Robbins with her strong, lyrical soprano who sounds great singing in her high or low register. Mary Elizabeth Scallen does a terrific monologue of “spoonerisms” that shows off her dexterous verbal ability. And Melanye Finister does a great Moms Mabley impersonation wherein she also sings a moving version of “Abraham, Martin and John”. The cast is amply supported by Music Director, Mark Randall on the piano.

The Plays and Players Theatre, an old vaudeville house is the perfect backdrop for this comedic blast from the past. But whether the jokes be old or new — if they were funny then — they’re still funny now. So if you go, be prepared to laugh your patootie off.

1812 Productions presents “Broads” running through February 26, 2023 at Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Street Philadelphia, PA 19103

Curated & Directed by Jennifer Childs

Music Director & Accompanist – Mark Randall